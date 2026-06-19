Scheffler Battles Wind and Shinnecock in US Open Opener

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a two-over 72 in the first round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, citing punishing winds and tricky greens. He needs a win to complete the career Grand Slam.

Scottie Scheffler , the world number one, encountered a stern test in the opening round of the 124th US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Thursday, shooting a two-over-par 72 that left him well off the lead.

The 27-year-old American, who needs a victory this week to complete a career Grand Slam, described a frustrating day where even well-struck shots were often punished by the severe winds and demanding course setup. Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion, struggled to find consistency, briefly steadying his round with birdies immediately after bogeys on three separate occasions before a critical three-putt double bogey on the ninth hole derailed his momentum.

"It felt like a day where a lot of good shots were going to get punished," Scheffler said after his round. "You had to be hitting a great shot if you wanted to avoid a punishment. I think good would put you in some tough spots.

" The comment underscored the difficulty of Shinnecock Hills, a classic links-style layout on Long Island that has hosted multiple US Opens and is renowned for its exposed setting and firm, fast conditions. With wind gusts exceeding 30 mph, players struggled to control ball flight and judge distances, leading to higher scores across the board. The USGA, mindful of past controversies at Shinnecock where greens became dangerously fast, opted to keep green speeds slightly slower than maximum.

Scheffler acknowledged this but noted that some greens still posed severe challenges.

"I would say the greens were maybe a little softer than I expected, but I think with the wind that was forecasted, you always want to err on the side of caution," Scheffler said. "The last thing that they wanted was having balls blowing off greens, so they might have put a little extra juice on them last night to slow them down.

" He rated most greens as acceptable but warned of outliers where severe pitch made even moderate winds dangerous. "There's a couple greens where there's so much pitch that if you get the wind going down the slope it can roll off pretty easily," he explained. Even with the slightly reduced speeds, the combination of firm fairways, dense rough, and swirling winds proved taxing. Scores were generally high, with only a few players managing under-par rounds.

Scheffler emphasized the mental and physical challenge of adapting to changing conditions.

"Any time you get conditions like this, I think the scores are going to be high," he said. "It's an interesting golf course. Part of the challenge so far is judging the conditions as well, judging how this course is going to play. This course can change pretty rapidly from day to day.

That's also part of the challenge of the tournament is adjusting to those conditions.

" Despite the difficult start, Scheffler remained positive about his chances over the remaining three rounds. "It was a really challenging day," he said. "Overall it was a good battle. Get some rest, and we'll see how the course changes.

" As the tournament progresses, Scheffler will look to refine his game plan and take advantage of potentially more favorable conditions. The US Open remains wide open, with many of the world's top players struggling to break par. Scheffler's resilient performance, while not ideal, keeps him within striking distance as he pursues the one major title that has eluded him thus far in his career.

The first round at Shinnecock demonstrated that even the best in the world can be humbled by the unique challenges of a US Open set up to test every aspect of a player's game. Scheffler's ability to battle through adversity and remain in contention speaks to his quality, but he will need to significantly improve his scoring in the coming days to achieve his Grand Slam dream





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