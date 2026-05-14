Scheduled Daytime Power Outages in Kampala and Surrounding Areas

Several residential, commercial, and industrial areas across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area will experience scheduled daytime power outages for nearly three weeks as the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UGETCL) facilitates network improvement works along the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line. The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has announced scheduled daytime power shutdowns in selected parts of Kampala served by the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line. Uganda's electricity sector has made significant strides, with the national grid now spanning 5,295 kilometers and electricity access reaching approximately 57% of the population. Today marks a historic milestone in Uganda's power sector as UEDCL officially took over power distribution from UMEME. A power sales agreement was signed between Uganda's energy ministry and the South Sudan Electricity Corporation on June 27, 2023, to supply 400 kilo-volts of power to the towns of Kaya, Oraba, Elegu, and Nimule in South Sudan, to boost socio-economic activities in the border areas. However, there remain many complaints regarding power blackouts in the country, especially in the West Nile region.

Several residential, commercial, and industrial areas across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area will experience scheduled daytime power outages for nearly three weeks as the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limite d (UGETCL) facilitates network improvement works along the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line.

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has announced scheduled daytime power shutdowns in selected parts of Kampala served by the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line. Uganda's electricity sector has made significant strides, with the national grid now spanning 5,295 kilometers and electricity access reaching approximately 57% of the population. Today marks a historic milestone in Uganda's power sector as UEDCL officially took over power distribution from UMEME.

A power sales agreement was signed between Uganda's energy ministry and the South Sudan Electricity Corporation on June 27, 2023, to supply 400 kilo-volts of power to the towns of Kaya, Oraba, Elegu, and Nimule in South Sudan, to boost socio-economic activities in the border areas. However, there remain many complaints regarding power blackouts in the country, especially in the West Nile region





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Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limite Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limite Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Lugogo-Kampala North 132Kv Transmission Line Power Outages Network Improvement Works Electricity Sector National Grid Electricity Access Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limite UMEME South Sudan Electricity Corporation Power Sales Agreement Power Blackouts West Nile Region

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