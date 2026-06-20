Schalk Turns Divorce Into Comedy in "the clue is in the title" Tour

South African comedian Schalk discusses how he transformed his personal divorce into a stand-up comedy routine, sharing the emotional journey and therapeutic benefits of turning trauma into humor during his tour across South Africa, the UK, and Canada.

South Africa n comedian Schalk is currently on tour with his show "the clue is in the title" across his home country before taking it to the United Kingdom and Canada.

The performance marks a deeply personal turning point, as Schalk transforms his own divorce into raw, unfiltered comedy. He describes it as turning a painful chapter into material, noting the comedian's tendency to mine trauma for humor.

"They call it the curse of the comedian, that even in the most traumatic times our brain just naturally goes: Wait a second, can this maybe be material? " he reflects. Schalk has always shared his life intimately with audiences, from happy events like weddings and getting a new dog to this deeply difficult experience.

After deciding in late 2025 to dedicate January to structuring his scattered observations about divorce into a cohesive show, he found the initial performances challenging because he delves deeply into the loss he felt. However, he viewed the process as therapeutic and healing in the long term, comparing it to therapy where repeated discussion of trauma eventually eases its burden.

The act of presenting his trauma in a lighthearted way, he says, diminishes its scariness, allowing both him and the audience to laugh at it. With characteristic humor, Schalk adds that there definitely won't be a sequel unless he gets divorced again





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Comedy Divorce South Africa Tour Mental Health Therapeutic Stand-Up

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