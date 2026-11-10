Schalk Burger Warns Springboks Against Underestimating France

Former Springbok Schalk Burger cautions that Rassie Erasmus's team must take France seriously despite their injury list, highlighting Antoine Dupont's return as a decisive factor in the upcoming Paris clash.

Former Springbok Schalk Burger has issued a stark warning to Rassie Erasmus ahead of the critical Friday encounter in Paris, insisting that the Springboks must not underestimate a French squad that could prove unstoppable. This caution follows France's dominant 54-17 victory over Fiji last week, a performance that showcased the immediate impact of talismanic scrum-half Antoine Dupont upon his return to the starting lineup. Dupont contributed significantly to that win by scoring one of the team's eight tries, signaling a renewed offensive threat for Les Bleus.

Burger Highlights Dupont's Unstoppable Threat

Burger emphasized that the presence of Antoine Dupont in the French 22-man squad fundamentally changes the dynamic of the match, describing the unit as nearly unbeatable when he is on the pitch. The former flanker pointed to specific tactical elements, such as Dupont executing cross-kicks from the base of the defense and breaking forward with the agility of a flanker to exploit gaps. This aggressive style of play creates rapid scoring opportunities that have historically caused significant problems for opposing defenses looking to contain the French attack.

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Historical Context and Record in Paris

Despite Burger's concerns, the Springboks hold a strong psychological advantage entering this fixture, having won their last five Test matches at the Stade de France. This winning streak includes a notable 32-17 victory in last year's match and a tense 29-28 quarter-final win during the 2023 World Cup. However, the historical data shows that France has only managed to beat South Africa once in the last ten meetings spanning back to 2009, suggesting that while the Springboks have dominated recent history, the French hosts remain a formidable and dangerous opponent capable of causing upsets.

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Addressing Injury Concerns and Strategic Depth

The discussion regarding France's current form was prompted by questions about whether their injury list has diminished their punching power, particularly with playmaker Romain Ntamack listed among the casualties for Fabien Galthié's men. Jean de Villiers raised the issue of whether the remaining squad could match the intensity of previous French teams, a concern that Burger addressed by pointing to the strength of their forward pack. Burger argued that the French forwards consistently field large, powerful players who can dominate the set-piece and physical aspects of the game regardless of the specific backs lineup available.

Substitute Playmakers and Tactical Flexibility

Burger expressed confidence that France can still perform effectively at fly-half despite the absence of key playmakers, suggesting that players like Le Garrec or Lucu are capable of stepping up to fill the number 10 role for this specific Test match against the Springboks. He compared these potential replacements to the versatile generals of his own generation, citing Michalak and Dimitri Yachvili as examples of players who could both kick for goal and execute open play skills effectively. This belief in the depth and tactical intelligence of the French squad leads Burger to conclude that the absence of Ntamack will not be a significant hurdle for Galthié's team as they prepare to face the Boks in Paris.