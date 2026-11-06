Schalk Burger doubts Springboks Nations Championship title chances

Schalk Burger warns the Springboks face a difficult path to the Nations Championship title, citing a tough schedule and intense competition from New Zealand in the standings.

Former Springbok lock Schalk Burger has cast doubt on South Africa's ability to secure the inaugural Nations Championship title, citing a grueling schedule that challenges their momentum. Burger expressed skepticism that Rassie Erasmus' squad can accumulate enough points during the three-week Test window to overtake their closest rivals.

Springboks Nations Championship Schedule

The Springboks resume their championship campaign in Turin against Italy this Saturday before traveling to the Stade de France to face France next Friday. They conclude the preliminary phase in Dublin against Ireland during the penultimate weekend, with the final standings determining the inaugural competition's outcome between November 27 and 29.

Also read Springboks Respect Italy's Threat Ahead of Nations Championship Opener

Points Difference Gap With New Zealand

South Africa sits level on 15 log points at the top of the southern hemisphere standings alongside New Zealand, with only a marginal points difference separating the two teams. The Boks hold a +81 points difference compared to the All Blacks' +51, though New Zealand faces Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales in Cardiff on November 14, and England at Twickenham on November 21.

Burger Predicts Second Place Finish

Burger stated that even if both South Africa and New Zealand win all their matches, the All Blacks possess a slightly easier path to maximizing their points difference. He admitted that this mathematical advantage could result in the Springboks finishing in second place regardless of their own performance in the upcoming fixtures.

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Contrasting Previous November Tours

The current campaign differs significantly from last November's unbeaten end-of-year tour, which featured dominant victories over France, Italy, Ireland, and Wales. Burger noted that the previous schedule allowed for better preparation between matches, whereas the current structure requires a short turnaround between Saturday and Friday games, making it difficult to maintain peak performance levels.

squad selection and player availability

Burger emphasized that the coaching staff must have all hands on deck for potentially all four games, pointing to recent team selections as evidence of the squad depth required. Fellow ex-Bok Jean de Villiers echoed these concerns, questioning whether the team can secure bonus points in all three remaining matches despite their demonstrated ability to perform at a high level.