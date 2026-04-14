Scatterlings Music Festival to Debut in Johannesburg, Celebrating Music and Heritage

A new music festival, "Scatterlings," is coming to Johannesburg, uniting diverse artists and genres for a one-night celebration of South African heritage and the legacy of Johnny Clegg. The festival emphasizes collaboration and audience engagement, aiming to create an immersive and meaningful experience.

Johannesburg is set to host a vibrant new music festival , promising a unique and collaborative experience for music lovers. Titled 'Scatterlings,' the festival distinguishes itself by focusing on the convergence of musical styles and generations, offering a stage for both established and emerging artists. The event aims to be more than just a concert; it aspires to create an immersive environment where the audience actively participates in the narrative, fostering a sense of shared heritage and belonging. This emphasis on collaboration and audience engagement sets 'Scatterlings' apart from typical music festival s.

The festival's lineup reflects this collaborative spirit, featuring a diverse array of artists from various genres and eras, including Simmy, MUZI, Beatenberg, Tresor, Zolani Mahola, Sminofu, J’Something, and Jabulile Majola. This carefully curated selection ensures a rich tapestry of musical styles, spanning Afro-pop, soul, electronic, and alternative sounds. Beyond the musical performances, 'Scatterlings' holds special significance as it will celebrate the release of an album featuring reimagined songs from the late Johnny Clegg, a revered South African music icon known for his impactful songs like 'Cruel Crazy Beautiful World' and 'Asimbonanga.' The festival's organizers are aiming to honor Clegg's legacy while also providing a platform for artists to express their admiration through renditions of his iconic songs, as well as share their own personal musical journeys and the significance of their work to their audiences.

'Scatterlings' arrives at a pivotal time for live events, as audiences increasingly seek experiences that offer a deeper sense of connection and purpose. The festival taps into this evolving landscape by curating a memorable experience, combining familiar names with the rising talents of the new generation. The festival is built on the idea that the audience will become an active part of the story, not just passive observers. The focus on South African heritage and the celebration of Johnny Clegg's legacy further enhance the festival's appeal. The organizers want to build a space where the songs can become a gathering place for everyone, to celebrate the similarities of people and make an event where everyone feels they belong to the same place, and the same story, regardless of their background or identity. The festival is scheduled for August 1st and has already generated anticipation from music enthusiasts across the country, hoping for a night of meaningful music and shared experiences





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