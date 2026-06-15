Scarra Ntubeni: South Africa's Young Rugby Players Get Dream Chance Against All Blacks

Former Springbok hooker Scarra Ntubeni believes South Africa's young rugby players have been given a golden opportunity to measure themselves against the All Blacks during the 'Greatest Rivalry' tour. He urges them to embrace the challenge and aim to beat the world champions.

Scarra Ntubeni, a former Springbok hooker, is excited about the upcoming ' Greatest Rivalry ' tour, where South Africa 's young rugby players will face the mighty All Blacks .

He believes this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players to test their skills against the best in the world.

'If I had this chance, I'd be in the gym right now, preparing,' he said. As a kid, every rugby player dreams of playing against the All Blacks and facing the haka. This tour will be especially significant for South Africa's URC players, who haven't had many chances to play against New Zealand teams since South Africa left Super Rugby. Ntubeni thinks this is a massive achievement by SA Rugby and New Zealand.

He advises the young players not to be intimidated but to embrace the challenge, aiming to stay at the top and beat the All Blacks





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