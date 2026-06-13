Scarra Ntubeni Encourages Young Players to Seize All Blacks Opportunity in Greatest Rivalry Tour

Former Springbok hooker Scarra Ntubeni highlights the significance of the upcoming Greatest Rivalry Tour, where South African franchises will face New Zealand's All Blacks. He urges young players to embrace the challenge and not view the All Blacks as untouchable, stressing the rare opportunity to test themselves against the world champions.

Former Stormers and Springboks hooker Scarra Ntubeni believes the Greatest Rivalry Tour will give franchise players a significant opportunity to test themselves against the All Blacks .

He admits that as a young player, he would have done anything for the chance to face the All Blacks, which is why he believes the next generation must embrace the upcoming Greatest Rivalry tour. The tour will see South Africa's franchises and the world champions take on New Zealand in an iconic series of four Tests and midweek matches, reminiscent of earlier rugby eras.

It starts with a Friday match against the Stormers at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town in August and concludes just over a month later in the USA with the fourth Test. During his career, the chance to play against the men in black remains one of the ultimate ambitions for any aspiring rugby player. Ntubeni, speaking at a Klipdrift event this week, said, 'If I had this opportunity, I wouldn't be here, I would be in the gym now.

' Klipdrift, an iconic brandy brand, has joined the Rivalry Tour as a sponsor. He continued, 'It's what dreams are made of. As a kid, when you play rugby, what do you want to do? Play against the All Blacks, face the Haka.

I remember at home doing the Haka myself, watching it. Any kid playing against the All Blacks would see it as a massive opportunity. Growing up, playing rugby in the street, I used to say to myself, 'I am stepping Jonah Lomu', you know. The last time I got to play a midweek game was all the way back when facing the England Saxons (in South Africa).

I think this will be a great opportunity not just for the Springboks, but also for the franchises. SA Rugby and New Zealand have pulled off something massive.

' Ntubeni says the fascination with New Zealand rugby extends throughout the South African rugby community. Among former teammates and friends, encounters with the All Blacks are often remembered as some of the toughest and most memorable matches. Since SA Rugby left the Super Rugby tournament, the only times the teams face each other are in the Rugby Championship at international level or during the Rugby World Cup.

Therefore, for the franchise players, getting to play the All Blacks will be something huge. While he is excited by the spectacle awaiting supporters at the DHL Stadium, Ntubeni's biggest message is aimed at the younger players who could find themselves involved in the occasion.

'I want them to absorb it, inhale it and say, 'I want to do this more. I want to stay on top. I want to beat these guys.

'' He emphasized, 'Never think that because you're playing the All Blacks that they're untouchable.





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All Blacks Springboks Greatest Rivalry Tour Scarra Ntubeni Stormers South Africa Rugby New Zealand Rugby

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