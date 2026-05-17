Scarlett le Roux dominates freestyle, shines in African Swimming Championships

Scarlett le Roux, a 18-year-old Benoni swimmer, delivered a golden masterclass by winning five gold medals in the freestyle events at the recent African Swimming Championships. Despite carrying the weight of a nation and intense pressure, Scarlett le Roux proved to be one of the continent's brightest stars.

Scarlett le Roux dominated the freestyle events , winning golds in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1 500m at the recent African Swimming Championships in Algeria.

She attributed her success to adrenaline and big-match temperament in the 100m, and mental steel in all distances. The junior team, led by Scarlett le Roux, contributed to South Africa's third-place finish and secured 84 medals overall. The Corner Flag will cover a range of sports-related topics, including Scarlett le Roux's achievements in the freestyle events and the team's success





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scarlett Le Roux African Swimming Championships Freestyle Events South Africa Junior Team Adrenaline Mental Steel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Company Fibertime Targets One Million Homes in Townships by Middle of Next YearFibertime, a South African company founded by Alan Knott-Craig Jr, aims to reach one million homes by the middle of next year, with a focus on connecting underserved communities in townships. The business, which started in Kayamandi township in the Western Cape, has expanded to 420,000 homes in 13 cities and seven provinces. Knott-Craig Jr, a prominent South African entrepreneur, author, and advocate for digital inclusion, founded Fibertime in 2022 to address the digital divide in townships. The company offers a pay-as-you-go fibre model, providing uncapped 100Mbps internet for R5 per day. Fibertime has partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Nokia, Finnfund, and Rand Merchant Bank for network deployment. The initiative aims to improve lives by enabling remote work, education, and economic opportunities, and unlock home security, smart meters for water and electricity. Knott-Craig Jr's entrepreneurial journey began with Cellfind, one of SA's first mobile location-based service providers, and later involved iBurst, World of Avatar, Mxit, and Herotel. He has been recognized for his efforts to expand internet access in underserved communities across the country.

Read more »

African Lawmakers Urged to Remove Legislative Barriers Blocking Climate Finance and Methane Reduction ActionAfrican lawmakers have been urged to dismantle legislative and regulatory barriers blocking climate financing and fast-track methane reduction policies, as parliaments across the continent push to position themselves at the center of the global climate response.

Read more »

Bulls coach highlights key milestones for Willie le Roux and Stedman Gans ahead of Benetton clashCoach Johan Ackermann speaks highly of the Bulls' potent backline duo, Willie le Roux and Stedman Gans, as the teams prepare for a crucial match against Benetton in the final United Rugby Championship league phase round.

Read more »

Colombian Leon could be trump card for Sundowns in African finalColombian striker Brayan Leon could be crucial for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League final against Moroccan visitors FAR Rabat. He has been in excellent form since joining the Pretoria club in January, scoring 11 goals in the South African Premiership and five in the Champions League. His African goals included the solitary goals in both legs of the semifinal triumph over Esperance of Tunisia. Sunset hopes to win the elite African club competition a second time and Leon, who scored a hat-trick and a brace in his last two South African league matches, will be eyeing the Golden Boot award.

Read more »