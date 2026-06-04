Scarlets Sign Stormers Lock Ahead of 2026-27 URC Season

The Scarlets have bolstered their forward pack by signing a 25-year-old lock from the Stormers on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell. Nigel Davies praised the player's physical qualities and competitive appetite, while the player expressed his satisfaction with the club's environment and ambitions.

The Scarlets have strengthened their forward pack for the upcoming 2026-27 Vodacom United Rugby Championship season by securing the signature of a lock from the Stormers .

The 25-year-old forward, whose named is Alex, had limited game time with the Stormers during the 2025-26 season, making only a single appearance as a replacement in the Investec Champions Cup pool stage encounter against Harlequins in London. Prior to that, he spent a loan period at the Scarlets earlier in the same season, where he participated in two Vodacom URC matches, giving both the player and the club a valuable trial period.

Nigel Davies, the interim director of rugby at the Scarlets, expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition, highlighting Alex's physical attributes and mindset.

"Alex is exactly the type of player we wanted to bring into the squad," Davies stated. "He has excellent size, athleticism and set-piece presence, but what really impressed us was his appetite to compete and improve. He is still only 25 years of age, has come through robust rugby environments at Bristol, Sale and the Stormers, and we believe there is a lot more growth to come in his game.

Rugby is still built on winning collisions, dominating set-piece and creating a platform for the rest of the team, and Alex helps us in all of those areas.

" For his part, Alex commented on his decision to join the Scarlets permanently, citing his positive experience during the loan spell. "Having had the opportunity to spend time with the club on loan earlier this season, I got a real feel for the environment, the people and the ambitions here, which made it an easy decision," he said.

The move represents a strategic addition for the Scarlets as they prepare for the challenges of the next URC season, aiming to bolster their set-piece and physicality in the tight forward division. This transfer underscores the ongoing player movement between franchises within the URC, with loan deals often serving as a precursor to permanent arrangements.

Alex's career path includes stints at Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks in England before joining the Stormers in South Africa, providing him with a diverse rugby education. The Scarlets, a Welsh region, are consistently looking to enhance their squad depth, and securing a young lock with potential for development aligns with their long-term planning.

The signing also reflects the competitive nature of the league, where teams actively seek to strengthen their forward packs to contend in both domestic and European competitions. The 2026-27 Vodacom URC season is still some time away, but early recruitment moves like this one indicate the Scarlets' intent to build a squad capable of challenging for titles.

With the addition of Alex, the team gains another option in the second row, offering competition for places and cover for potential injuries or international duties. His familiarity with the Scarlets' systems from his previous loan should allow for a smoother integration into the squad compared to a completely new signing.

As the preseason approaches, fans will be eager to see how this acquisition contributes to the team's performances in the set-piece and overall forward dominance, which are crucial components of modern rugby union strategy





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Scarlets Stormers URC Lock Signing Nigel Davies Loan 2026-27

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