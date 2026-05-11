Scandal Rocks Disney Cruise Line: Multiple Crew Members Arrested in Child Pornography Investigation

Disney Cruise Line was hit with a major scandal when federal agents arrested multiple crew members from their ships in San Diego. The investigation was based on allegations of child sexual exploitation. Although not all crew members protected by the Disney brand were involved, those who did are no longer linked to the company. Passengers on the Disney Magic and other ships were seen handcuffed and escorted off during the boarding operation.

Staff members linked to Disney Cruise Line were among 27 people detained during a major US investigation into alleged child pornography offences involving cruise ship workers.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers boarded eight cruise ships docked in San Diego between 23 and 27 April as part of an ongoing investigation into child sexual abuse material. Authorities said 28 crew members were interviewed during the operation, with 27 ultimately found to have allegedly been involved in the alleged child pornography activities.

Passengers reportedly witnessed some staff members being escorted off ships in handcuffs and into a white van while vessels were docked at the San Diego cruise terminal. Disney Cruise Nightmare: Federal agents arrested multiple crew members from the Disney Magic and other ships in San Diego after a child sexual exploitation probe. , Several of the detained workers were employed aboard Disney cruise vessels, including the Disney Magic, according to multiple US reports.

While the majority of these individuals were not from Disney, those who were are no longer with the company. According to a statement, a CBP spokesperson said: ‘After boarding the vessels and interviewing 26 suspected crew members from the Philippines, one suspected crew member from Portugal and one from Indonesia, officers confirmed that 27 of the 28 subjects were involved in either the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution or viewing of CSEM or child pornography.

’ While US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) declined to identify the arrested individuals, it confirmed that the detained individuals had their visas revoked and were being returned to their countries of origin.





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Child Pornography Investigation Disney Cruise Crew Members Arrested Investigation Into Child Sexual Abuse Material San Diego US Customs And Border Protection (CBP)

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