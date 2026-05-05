Saxonwold Estate: A Luxurious Family Residence with Modern Upgrades

An exceptional property in the prestigious Saxonwold suburb of Johannesburg, offering a main house with 4 bedrooms, a separate 2-bedroom cottage, staff accommodation, a private office, and extensive off-grid features including solar power and a borehole.

Saxonwold , a distinguished and historically rich suburb of Johannesburg , presents a rare property opportunity for discerning buyers. Characterized by its expansive, tree-lined streets and a collection of heritage home s, Saxonwold exudes an air of timeless elegance and prestige.

This particular property, situated in the heart of this coveted neighborhood, exemplifies the suburb’s unique appeal. Property values in Saxonwold typically average around R5.2 million, though exceptional properties can command prices ranging from R8 million to R20 million, reflecting the area’s exclusivity and desirability. This residence, boasting a substantial footprint and a wealth of features, comfortably surpasses the R10 million mark, catering to large families, multi-generational living, or those seeking income-generating potential through rentals.

The main residence is a testament to refined living, offering four generously sized bedrooms and three well-appointed bathrooms. The master suite is a sanctuary of comfort and convenience, complete with a custom-designed dressing room, a luxurious full en-suite bathroom, and a private outdoor shower. The interior spaces flow seamlessly, encompassing a grand dining room, a comfortable living room, a cozy family room, a dedicated study, and a modern kitchen – all strategically positioned to overlook a tranquil courtyard.

Beyond the main house, the property includes a self-contained second dwelling, providing versatile accommodation with an open-plan lounge and kitchen, a separate dining area, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. This arrangement is ideal for extended family, guests, or rental income. Recognizing the importance of staff, the property also features comprehensive staff accommodation, including a bedroom with a walk-in closet, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a lounge, ensuring comfortable living arrangements for household employees.

The expansive outdoor areas are equally impressive, featuring meticulously maintained gardens, a dedicated gas braai area perfect for entertaining, and a sparkling swimming pool. A standout feature is the private, freestanding work-from-home office, equipped with air conditioning, providing a productive and comfortable workspace. In a commitment to sustainability and self-sufficiency, the property has undergone significant modernization and off-grid upgrades. A state-of-the-art solar system, comprising twelve panels, two inverters, and three batteries, significantly reduces reliance on the municipal power grid.

A mainline gas connection, coupled with two gas geysers, provides efficient and cost-effective hot water. Furthermore, a borehole ensures a reliable water supply for both domestic and garden use. The location of this property is undeniably advantageous, placing residents within close proximity to key business districts such as Hyde Park and Rosebank. Access to top-tier private and public schools is readily available, making it an ideal choice for families with children.

Quality medical facilities, including Park Lane Clinic, Rosebank Clinic, and Milpark Hospital, are conveniently located nearby, ensuring peace of mind. Finally, the property offers easy access to a wealth of retail and shopping options, including Rosebank Mall, The Firs, Melrose Arch, and Hyde Park Corner, completing a lifestyle of unparalleled convenience and sophistication. This Saxonwold property is more than just a home; it’s a statement of refined living and a secure investment in a prime Johannesburg location





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Saxonwold Johannesburg Luxury Property Estate Family Home Solar Power Borehole Investment Heritage Home Property For Sale

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