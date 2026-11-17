The SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Johannesburg and Gauteng, leading to flooding and the recovery of a man's body.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms across Johannesburg and surrounding areas, with the alert extending to large parts of Gauteng Province on Wednesday. This weather event has triggered significant disruptions, including localized flooding and dangerous stream conditions that have resulted in the death of one man and the disappearance of a nine-year-old boy. The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) have activated high-alert protocols to manage the crisis and assist affected residents.

Weather Warning Details and Risks

The SAWS yellow level indicates a moderate risk of impact, requiring public caution and awareness, while orange levels would signal higher risks. The specific storms causing the damage are forecast to bring strong winds and hail, which pose a threat to properties and settlements. Residents have already reported hailstones as large as golf balls and shared images of flooded homes. The weather service noted that these conditions could lead to localized flooding of low-water bridges and susceptible settlements, as well as disruptions to power supply and communications infrastructure across the affected regions.

Also read Johannesburg Sewage Infrastructure Crisis Prompts Call for Decentralized Wastewater Solutions

Drowning Incidents and Rescue Operations

Emergency services recovered the body of a man in his forties from a stream in Dobsonville, Soweto, after he was swept away while attempting to cross the water on Tuesday afternoon. The City of Johannesburg EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit, alongside the police K9 Unit, located the body in Extension 3 and handed it over to local police for investigation. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that rescue technicians were monitoring all seven regions of the city overnight to prevent further emergencies. Search efforts for a missing nine-year-old boy in the same area were paused on Tuesday evening for safety reasons and are scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning.

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Infrastructure Damage and Road Closures

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has deployed rapid-response crews to manage significant localized flooding, particularly in Region C, Region D (Greater Soweto), Region E, and Region G. Rising water levels have impacted multiple roads, public transport infrastructure, and residential properties. JRA teams are currently monitoring high-risk hotspots, clearing debris from stormwater drains, and assessing bridge safety. The agency warned motorists about flooded roads in Moroka on Lali Street and Vundla Drive, as well as in Dobsonville on Elias Motsoaledi and Makhapane Street. Other affected areas include Chiawelo, Klipspruit, Pimville, Bramfischerville, Lenasia, and Devland.

Public Safety Guidelines and Reporting

The City of Johannesburg has urged all residents to avoid crossing rivers and streams during severe thunderstorms to prevent drowning incidents. Officials are specifically advising parents in low-lying areas to monitor young children and keep them away from water hazards. Motorists are instructed to exercise caution on wet and slippery roads, extend their following distance, and strictly avoid flooded roads or low-lying bridges. Residents who observe blocked drains or damaged infrastructure are asked to report these issues immediately to the City call centre at 0860 562 874 or the JRA hotline at hotline@jra.org.za. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported directly to 011 375 5911.