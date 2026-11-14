SAWS Orange Level 5 Warning Extended for Gauteng Limpopo Mpumalanga

SAWS extends Orange Level 5 severe thunderstorm warning across Gauteng Limpopo and Mpumalanga until Sunday night. Flooding and infrastructure damage expected in affected provinces with high risk of hazardous driving conditions.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has officially extended its Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms into Sunday night. This critical alert covers vulnerable regions within Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga provinces. Residents in these areas are now on high alert for significant weather-related disruptions that could impact daily life and safety.

Severity Of The Orange Level 5 Warning

An Orange Level 5 classification indicates a severe weather event that is likely to cause considerable damage to infrastructure and property. The South African Weather Service warns that these storms will not only affect transportation networks but also threaten the structural integrity of homes and vehicles. The meteorological agency has emphasized that the intensity of the rainfall and wind speeds associated with this system pose a substantial risk to public safety across the highlighted regions.

Also read Orange Level 5 warning: Severe thunderstorms threaten flooding and hail

Impact On Gauteng Limpopo And Mpumalanga

The specific areas under the most immediate threat include the Highveld and Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga, as well as various parts of Gauteng and Limpopo. The South African Weather Service expects widespread showers and thundershowers, with an 80% chance of occurrence in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Mpumalanga. Additionally, Gauteng, parts of North West, and the eastern Free State face a 60% chance of rainfall, indicating a broad regional impact rather than isolated incidents.

Risks To Infrastructure And Livelihoods

The predicted consequences of this severe weather system are extensive and multifaceted. The South African Weather Service explicitly warns of flooding in roads, settlements, and low-lying areas, which will likely disrupt travel and commerce. There is also a significant risk of falling trees that could block minor roads, creating hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians alike. Furthermore, the agency has noted the potential for damage to livelihoods and livestock, particularly affecting agricultural communities in the Highveld and Lowveld zones of Mpumalanga.

Advertisement

Safety Precautions For Motorists And Public

Authorities are urging all residents to take immediate precautions to mitigate the risks posed by the extended warning. Motorists are strictly advised never to attempt to cross flooded roads or bridges, as water depth can be deceptive and currents strong. Drivers must also remain vigilant for fallen trees and debris on roadways, which can appear suddenly and cause serious accidents. The public should secure loose objects around their properties and avoid unnecessary travel until the warning is lifted or downgraded.

Timeline And Expected Duration Of Storms

The South African Weather Service has confirmed that the Orange Level 5 warning remains in effect until Sunday night. This duration suggests that the most severe weather activity will persist throughout the weekend, requiring sustained vigilance from all stakeholders. The extended timeline allows for potential planning of emergency responses and ensures that residents have adequate time to prepare their homes and businesses for the impending environmental stress.