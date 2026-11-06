SAWS Issues Yellow Warnings for Severe Storms in Gauteng and KZN

The South African Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms and hail in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal on November 6, posing risks to infrastructure and power supply.

The South African Weather Service has issued urgent weather alerts for Friday, November 6, predicting severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and hail across multiple provinces. These dangerous conditions coincide with persistently hot to very hot temperatures, creating a volatile atmospheric environment that poses significant risks to public safety and critical infrastructure. The warning system indicates a 60% probability of rain in several high-risk regions, demanding immediate attention from residents and emergency services.

South African Weather Service Issues Yellow Level 4 Warning

The South African Weather Service has placed a yellow level 4 warning in effect for severe thunderstorms affecting Gauteng, the south-western Highveld of Mpumalanga, and northern KwaZulu-Natal. This specific classification signals a high threat level, indicating that storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, large hailstones, and intense lightning strikes. The agency explicitly warns that these meteorological events have the potential to cause widespread flooding, structural damage to homes and businesses, and severe disruptions to electricity supply chains. Residents in these specific zones must prepare for potential power outages and transport network failures.

Also read Yellow Level 4 warning issued for severe storms in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

Additionally, a yellow level 2 warning covers the eastern Free State, North West, central KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld, and the western Bushveld of Limpopo. While slightly less critical than the level 4 alert, this warning still mandates caution due to the presence of strong winds and hail. These elements are capable of damaging vehicles, roofing materials, and outdoor infrastructure. The heavy rainfall associated with these warnings threatens to flood roads, submerge low-lying settlements, and overwhelm bridge drainage systems, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

Gauteng Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal Face Highest Rainfall Risk

Gauteng is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with hot to very hot conditions, accompanied by a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers across most of the province. Major metropolitan areas including Johannesburg and Pretoria fall within this high-probability zone, meaning commuters and businesses should anticipate significant weather disruptions. The combination of heat and impending rain creates a high likelihood of flash flooding in low-lying areas and traffic congestion due to reduced visibility and slick road surfaces.

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Mpumalanga will see partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with a 60% chance of rain specifically targeting the south-western Highveld. Surrounding areas face a 30% chance of precipitation, while the Lowveld and northern escarpment are expected to remain largely dry. Isolated to scattered showers are projected, suggesting that while some areas will receive minimal impact, the Highveld regions could face intense localized downpours. This variability requires localized preparedness strategies for farmers and residents in the highveld zones.

KwaZulu-Natal will endure partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers across large parts of the province. Some southern areas have a reduced 30% chance of rain, but cloudy conditions are forecast to develop along the coast and the adjacent interior during the afternoon. The weather service has issued a specific heat index warning for north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal, where hot and humid conditions will result in extremely uncomfortable and potentially hazardous weather for outdoor activities and vulnerable populations.

North West Free State and Cape Provinces Expect Mixed Conditions

The North West province will experience partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot conditions, with a 60% chance of rain in the eastern parts. Central areas face a 30% chance, with isolated thundershowers expected across parts of the province, becoming scattered in the extreme east. The wind factor adds a layer of complexity, potentially exacerbating fire risks in dry areas while increasing the force of hail impacts in wet zones. Residents in the east should monitor road conditions closely as storms approach.

The Free State will be partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot, with a 60% chance of rain in the extreme east. A 30% chance of rain is expected in some central and eastern areas, suggesting that the eastern border regions are the most vulnerable to weather-induced disruptions. The Western Cape will experience cloudy and cool conditions in western areas, with a 60% chance of rain around Cape Town and parts of the south-western Cape. A 30% chance of rain is expected along parts of the west coast and southern coastline, while other areas will remain partly cloudy and warm, creating a diverse weather landscape across the province.

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In the Eastern Cape, partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected, although coastal areas will remain cool. The western parts of the province could experience light evening rain along the coast west of Oyster Bay, while the eastern parts will become cloudy south of the escarpment during the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior, with rainfall chances reaching 30% along parts of the coastline and 60% in areas closer to the KwaZulu-Natal border. This gradient indicates a steady increase in precipitation risk moving eastward.

Fire Danger and Infrastructure Risks Prompt Public Caution

Despite the widespread rainfall forecast, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, and North West, as well as most of Limpopo, northern Gauteng, and some areas of Mpumalanga. The Northern Cape will experience warm to hot and windy conditions, with cooler temperatures in the west, further exacerbating fire risks. This discrepancy between wet and dry zones highlights the complex meteorological patterns affecting the country, requiring differentiated safety responses across different regions.

The South African Weather Service has warned that severe thunderstorms could result in flooding, damage to settlements and infrastructure, and disruptions to power supply and communications. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution, particularly in flood-prone areas, and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-water bridges. The potential for simultaneous infrastructure failures, including electricity and communication networks, necessitates that households prepare emergency kits and backup power sources. Authorities advise against traveling through flood zones, as rising water levels can trap vehicles and endanger lives rapidly.