The South African Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms, hail, and flooding risks in multiple provinces. Residents are urged to prepare for hazardous conditions and high fire danger.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for multiple parts of the country, cautioning the public about severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds. This alert affects several provinces, including the North West, Gauteng, the Free State, and most of KwaZulu-Natal. Motorists and residents in these regions are urged to exercise extreme caution as the severe weather conditions approach.

Provinces Under Weather Alert

The warning specifically covers the North West, Gauteng, the Free State, the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. It also extends to most of KwaZulu-Natal, excluding the north-east, as well as western Mpumalanga and the extreme southern parts of Limpopo. The South African Weather Service emphasizes that these areas are at significant risk due to the intensity of the incoming weather systems.

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Risks Of Flooding And Infrastructure Damage

The South African Weather Service states that the severe thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges. Strong, damaging winds and hail are also expected, potentially causing localised damage to infrastructure and settlements. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, particularly when travelling through areas prone to flooding. Residents should also be mindful of rapidly changing weather conditions and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.

High Fire Danger In Eastern Cape

In addition to the severe weather warning, the South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in several parts of the country. Residents in the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape are urged to take precautions to prevent veld and runaway fires. Despite the severe weather warning, conditions will vary across the country, with scattered showers and thundershowers expected in several inland and coastal regions.

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Weather Forecasts For Major Cities

Pretoria is forecast to be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 18°C to a maximum of 29°C. Vereeniging will see similar conditions, with a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 27°C. Durban is expected to be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, with temperatures between 22°C and 25°C. Pietermaritzburg will have morning fog, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers, ranging from 17°C to 26°C.

Temperature And UV Indices Across Regions

Cape Town will be partly cloudy with moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds, with temperatures between 15°C and 23°C. The UVB sunburn index is expected to be very high in Pretoria and Cape Town, while Durban's index is forecast to be low. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions when spending time outdoors, particularly in areas where the UVB index is very high. The South African Weather Service continues to monitor the situation and advises the public to stay informed.