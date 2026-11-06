SAWS Issues Weather Warnings for Six Provinces Amid Severe Storms

The South African Weather Service warns of disruptive rainfall and flooding risks across the Eastern Cape and six provinces this Saturday.

The South African Weather Service has issued urgent alerts regarding severe thunderstorms impacting six provinces this Saturday. These intense weather systems are expected to bring disruptive rainfall primarily along the Wild Coast and the adjacent interior regions of the Eastern Cape.

Severe Storm Threat in Eastern Cape

SAWS has confirmed that the severe thunderstorms will affect parts of six provinces on Saturday, with the most significant disruptive rainfall forecast along the Wild Coast and the adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape. The agency warns that these conditions may lead to localized flooding and cause damage to critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges in the region.

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Understanding Warning Color Codes

The SAWS utilizes a color-coded warning system to communicate the severity of weather events to the public and emergency responders. A yellow warning indicates a moderate risk that requires caution and heightened awareness from the public. An orange warning signifies a higher-risk impact, requiring increased attention and preparation to mitigate potential dangers.

National Conditions Remain Hot

While the Eastern Cape faces severe weather, the rest of the country will experience warm to very hot conditions in several areas. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected across these other regions, contrasting with the intense storms in the southeast. This divergence highlights the localized nature of the severe weather threat.

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Regional Forecast Breakdown

The extreme southeast will see partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures and widespread scattered showers and thundershowers. Meanwhile, the Lowveld is expected to be hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The central and eastern parts will be partly cloudy with isolated to scattered afternoon thundershowers, while coastal winds will become fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Coastal Winds and Fog Patches

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog patches over the interior, with cloudy and cool to warm temperatures elsewhere. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, with coastal winds shifting from light to moderate south-easterly to moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. Travelers in these areas should remain vigilant for sudden changes in weather conditions.