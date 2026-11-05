SAWS Issues Weather Warnings for Severe Storms Across Six Provinces

SAWS forecasts severe thunderstorms and flooding risks in Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and Limpopo, urging public caution.

The South African Weather Service ( SAWS) has issued urgent warnings regarding severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, hail, and severe lightning across multiple provinces. The meteorological agency highlights significant risks in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Free State, and North West, with additional threats extending to parts of Limpopo. Communities in these regions are advised to prepare for potential infrastructure damage and widespread flooding.

SAWS Storm Warnings and Regional Risk Areas

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is alerting residents in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the south-western Highveld of Mpumalanga to expect severe thunderstorms. These weather systems may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, causing substantial damage to infrastructure and significant disruption to daily activities. Simultaneously, the eastern part of the Free State and North West, the central parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga face similar threats. Parts of the Western Bushveld of Limpopo are also included in the warning zone where localized flooding is possible.

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Understanding SAWS Colour-Coded Warning Levels

In the SAWS's colour-coded weather warning system, yellow indicates a moderate risk of impact that requires caution and awareness, while orange indicates that a higher-risk impact is expected, requiring increased attention and preparation. The SAWS uses specific numbers to indicate the likelihood of weather-based impacts occurring. Levels 2 and 6 are high, level 5 is medium, and levels 4 and 8 are low. These metrics help authorities and citizens gauge the severity of the incoming weather events and adjust their safety protocols accordingly.

Regional Weather Conditions and Precipitation Patterns

Forecasters predict partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and northern escarpment. Other areas will experience partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west but scattered in the extreme south-west. Parts of the country will remain partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east and central but scattered in the extreme east. Fine weather is expected in the central parts, while other regions will be partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot, but cool in the west, with a chance of rain over the extreme south-western parts in the morning.

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Coastal Wind Patterns and Evening Storm Outlook

Weather conditions along the coast involve cloudy and cool weather over the western parts where chances of rain are expected until the afternoon, spreading along the southern coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, but fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly along the south coast. Further conditions include partly cloudy and warm weather but cool along the coast. It will be cloudy in the south-west with chances of light rain in places along the coast west of Oyster Bay in the evening. Coastal winds will be light to moderate southerly, with cool conditions along the coast and partly cloudy and warm weather becoming cloudy south of the escarpment in the afternoon.

Immediate Safety Measures and Community Preparedness

Residents in the affected provinces must remain vigilant as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecasts continued severe weather. The potential for localized flooding and infrastructure damage necessitates immediate preparedness. Citizens should avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours and secure loose objects that could become projectiles during severe lightning and hail events. Authorities urge the public to monitor official SAWS updates closely as the situation develops over the coming days to ensure personal safety and minimize property damage.