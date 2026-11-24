SAWS warns of severe thunderstorms, flooding, and hail in Gauteng, Limpopo, and other provinces. Check the yellow and orange alerts for safety measures and affected regions.

The South African Weather Service ( SAWS) has issued urgent warnings for severe thunderstorms expected across several key provinces on Wednesday. Residents in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and the Free State are advised to prepare for heavy downpours, damaging winds, and potential flooding. These weather events pose a significant risk to infrastructure and public safety, with hail and excessive lightning also forecasted in the affected regions.

Severe Thunderstorms Target Gauteng And Limpopo

SAWS has identified specific zones within the affected provinces that are most vulnerable to the incoming weather system. The western Bushveld and central parts of Limpopo, along with the western parts of Mpumalanga, face moderate to high risks. Additionally, the extreme eastern parts of the North West and eastern areas of the Free State are included in the warning zones. The primary dangers include localized flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

Also read SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Other Eastern Parts of South Africa

Warning Levels Explain Risk Of Impact

Understanding the SAWS colour-coded weather warning system is critical for assessing the level of caution required. A yellow warning indicates a moderate risk of impact, requiring general awareness and preparedness. In contrast, an orange warning signals a higher-risk event, demanding increased attention and immediate preparation. The service also uses numerical levels to indicate the likelihood of weather-based impacts, with Levels 2 and 6 classified as high, Level 5 as medium, and Levels 4 and 8 as low.

Widespread Thunderstorms Expected In East

Weather conditions will vary significantly across the country, with the eastern regions expecting cloudy and cool temperatures accompanied by isolated to scattered thunderstorms. However, these storms are expected to be widespread in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. In stark contrast, the western and central parts of the country will experience fine and warm to hot conditions. This dichotomy creates a complex weather landscape, requiring residents to monitor local forecasts closely to avoid being caught in sudden downpours or extreme heat.

Advertisement

Extreme Heat Hits Northern Cape Thursday

While some regions battle rain, others face extreme heat. Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg, Khai-Ma, and Hantam municipalities in the Northern Cape on Thursday. The same applies to the Matzikama and Cederberg municipalities in the Western Cape. On Friday, 26 November, this extreme heat is projected to shift over the Beaufort West, Prince Albert, and Oudtshoorn municipalities in the Western Cape, posing health risks to vulnerable populations.

Fog And Showers Affect Highveld And Lowveld

Travelers on the Highveld should expect morning fog along the escarpment, which may reduce visibility and cause hazardous driving conditions. Meanwhile, the Lowveld will remain cloudy and cool but warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers becoming widespread in the north-east and north-central areas. In the east, conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers that intensify into widespread rain. The west will remain fine, while the far east sees isolated to scattered thundershowers.

Coastal Winds And Rain Impact KwaZulu-Natal

Along the coast, wind patterns will shift throughout the day, bringing moderate to strong southerly to south-easterly winds. In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog is expected over the interior, followed by cloudy and cool conditions with scattered rain. The coast will see winds turn easterly to south-easterly from late morning, shifting to north-easterly south of Durban in the evening. Residents are urged to secure loose outdoor items and avoid traveling through flood-prone areas during peak storm hours.