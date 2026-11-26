The South African Weather Service issues color-coded warnings for severe thunderstorms and extreme heat across multiple provinces. Residents prepare for flooding and infrastructure damage.

The South African Weather Service has issued urgent weather alerts for parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State, and North West, alongside eastern KwaZulu-Natal, forecasting dangerous conditions this Saturday. These regions face a heightened risk of severe thunderstorms that could bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail, creating a volatile environment for residents and infrastructure alike.

Severe Storms Hit Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani Districts

Specific districts within the Eastern Cape, including the Joe Gqabi district, Chris Hani district, and Amathole district, are under immediate threat from severe weather events. The South African Weather Service warns that strong, damaging winds may destroy settlements and property, while localised flooding could inundate susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges in these communities.

Also read SAWS Issues Heatwave Advisory for Northern and Western Cape, Severe Storms for Four Provinces

Additional affected areas in the Eastern Cape include the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality, Blue Crane Route Local Municipality, OR Tambo district, and Buffalo City. In these zones, the weather service predicts severe lightning and hail accompanying heavy rain, which poses a direct risk to communication networks and power supply lines. Infrastructure damage is a primary concern as heavy downpours saturate the ground and overwhelm drainage systems.

Northern Cape regions to the east and central parts of the Free State and North West provinces are also experiencing elevated risks. The forecast indicates that thunderstorms will result in flooding and significant damage to local infrastructure. In eastern KwaZulu-Natal, severe thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and severe lightning, leading to widespread flooding and structural damage across the region.

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Understanding SAWS Warning Color Codes

The South African Weather Service utilizes a color-coded system to communicate the severity of weather events to the public. A yellow warning indicates a moderate risk of impact, which requires caution and heightened awareness from citizens. This level signals that while the conditions are hazardous, the probability of widespread catastrophic damage is lower than in higher-tier warnings.

An orange warning signifies a higher-risk impact is expected, requiring increased attention and preparation from affected communities. This level indicates a greater likelihood of significant disruption and damage. The service also uses numerical levels to indicate the likelihood of weather-based impacts occurring, where levels 2 and 6 represent high probability, level 5 is medium, and levels 4 and 8 are low.

Extreme Heat Conditions in Western Cape and Eastern Cape

While thunderstorms dominate the warning for several provinces, extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in specific parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. In the Western Cape, the municipalities of Beaufort West, Prince Albert, and Oudtshoorn will experience intense heat that poses health risks to residents.

Similar uncomfortable conditions are forecasted for places over the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality, Sarah Baartman District, and Amathole District of the Eastern Cape. Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior areas. These thermal extremes compound the dangers posed by the approaching storms, creating a challenging environment for outdoor activities and daily commutes.

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Forecast Details for KwaZulu-Natal and North West Provinces

In KwaZulu-Natal, conditions will vary from partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered thundershowers in the Lowveld. The east will experience hot to very hot weather, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers where severe thunderstorms are possible. This variability requires residents to remain vigilant as conditions can change rapidly throughout the day.

The North West province will see partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot conditions. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme east. Meanwhile, the Free State will experience morning mist patches over the interior, with conditions becoming fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm. However, the central and eastern parts will be hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon showers in the extreme east.

Wind Patterns and Coastal Impacts Across Provinces

Wind patterns along the coast will further influence the weather experience across South Africa. Along the south and south-west coasts, winds will be light to moderate south-easterly. The west coast will experience west to north-westerly winds, becoming light to moderate west to south-westerly from the afternoon, bringing cooler air to coastal regions.

In the Eastern Cape, coastal winds will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the evening. This shift in wind direction can bring rapid changes in temperature and humidity levels. Residents are advised to monitor local updates from the South African Weather Service as these meteorological changes unfold over the weekend.