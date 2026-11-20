The South African Weather Service issues yellow and orange warnings for severe thunderstorms in seven provinces, urging caution against flooding and hail.

The South African Weather Service has issued urgent weather warnings for severe thunderstorms across seven provinces. These alerts cover the Free State, North West, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the Eastern Cape. Residents in these regions are advised to prepare for hazardous conditions.

Severe Thunderstorms Impact Multiple Regions

Severe thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning to the affected areas. The combination of these weather elements poses a significant risk to infrastructure and public safety. Localised flooding is anticipated in susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

Also read SA Weather Service Issues Storm, Flood and Fire Warnings for Friday 20 November 2026

The specific zones under warning exclude certain parts of each province. The Free State warning applies except in the south-west. In the North West, the central parts are affected. KwaZulu-Natal is warned except for its north-eastern parts. The southern parts of Gauteng are under alert.

Most of Mpumalanga is included, except for the north-west and extreme north-east. The central and south-eastern parts of Limpopo are at risk. The eastern parts of the Eastern Cape are also targeted by the severe weather alerts. These precise boundaries help locals understand their immediate risk level.

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Understanding SAWS Warning Levels and Risks

The South African Weather Service uses a colour-coded system to indicate the severity of weather impacts. Yellow indicates a moderate risk of impact that requires caution and awareness from the public. Orange signifies a higher-risk impact, demanding increased attention and preparation.

The service also uses numbers to indicate the likelihood of weather-based impacts occurring. Levels 2 and 6 are classified as high risk. Level 5 is considered medium risk. Levels 4 and 8 are deemed low risk. This numerical system helps meteorologists quantify the probability of dangerous events.

Regional Weather Patterns and Forecast Details

Weather conditions vary significantly across the country during this period. The Northern Cape is partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, which are scattered in the south. It will be hot in the extreme north of the province.

The Limpopo province will be hot in the Lowveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east. The North West is partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme eastern parts.

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Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts. The western parts will become fine in the afternoon. The Free State will be windy in the southern parts. Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions in the morning and evening will give way to fine and cool to warm weather, but it will be hot in the north-eastern parts.

Wind Conditions and Coastal Forecasts

Wind patterns are shifting across the coastal regions. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly along the south-west coast. Elsewhere, it will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places along the south coast. These strong winds compound the risks posed by the thunderstorms.

In the Eastern Cape, cloudy conditions are expected in places in the southern parts in the morning and evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the northern parts. It will be cool in places along the coast. Morning fog patches are expected south of the escarpment.

Further inland, morning fog patches are expected over the interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-eastern parts. It will be cloudy in the southern parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly north of Durban at first, and south of Cape St Lucia in the evening. Otherwise, it will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in the afternoon.