SAWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Multiple Provinces Including KZN, Free State, and North West

The South African Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several provinces, with Yellow Level 4 and Level 2 alerts for KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West, warning of flooding, hail, and property damage.

Severe thunderstorms are threatening multiple provinces across South Africa, with the South Africa n Weather Service ( SAWS) issuing warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and North West.

Yellow Level Warnings Issued For Provinces

A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place for eastern Free State, eastern North West, and most of KwaZulu-Natal, with flooding, property damage, and power disruptions possible. A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place for central and western parts of Free State and North West, with similar risks of flooding, damage, and power disruptions.

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Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the North West and northern parts of the Free State. The warnings follow earlier alerts for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld, and central-southern Limpopo, where localized flooding could damage settlements and property. Residents in these areas should also expect disruptions to power supply and communications caused by strong winds and large amounts of small hail.

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Other regions under warning include southern Limpopo, the escarpment of Mpumalanga, and the central and western parts of both the North West and Free State, as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape. Damaging winds in the Eastern Cape and northern interior of the Northern Cape may result in localized damage to settlements, affecting transport routes and causing problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes.

SAWS Warning System Explained And Forecast

SAWS uses a color-coded warning system: yellow indicates a moderate risk requiring caution, while orange signifies a higher-risk impact requiring increased attention and preparation. In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog over the interior is expected, otherwise fine and hot to very hot conditions. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and south, otherwise isolated. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong from late morning.

Durban is going to be fine, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers. In the Free State, fog in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers but isolated in the west where it will be very hot. Bloemfontein is going to be partly cloudy and windy with isolated afternoon thundershowers. Mahikeng is going to be partly cloudy and windy with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

Nationally Scattered Showers Expected Across Regions

Nationally, morning fog patches are expected over the central parts, with partly cloudy and warm skies elsewhere, becoming hot to very hot in the east. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but will remain isolated in the east. In other areas, fine and hot conditions will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers in the south-west.

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The coast will experience fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly winds east of Cape Agulhas, while other coastal areas will see moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly winds. Interior regions will feature morning fog, fine and hot to very hot skies, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thundershowers are likely in the west and south, while the extreme south-west may see light rain and showers from the afternoon.

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