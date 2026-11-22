The South African Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for eight provinces, including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, due to risks of localized flooding and damaging winds on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe thunderstorm warnings affecting eight provinces across South Africa on Monday. Meteorologists anticipate heavy downpours, localised flooding, hail, and strong, damaging winds in the central and eastern regions of the country.

Provinces Facing Severe Storm Conditions

The warning specifically targets Gauteng, the North West, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme eastern areas and the coast are expected to experience scattered showers and thundershowers becoming widespread in the north-east. The Western Cape remains largely excluded from these severe warnings, with forecasts indicating mostly dry, cool to warm, and cloudy conditions along the south coast.

Also read SAWS Issues Severe Weather Warnings Across Seven Provinces

Road Safety and Flooding Hazards

Heavy rainfall poses a significant risk of localised flooding, particularly on susceptible roads, in low-lying areas, and on bridges. The SAWS colour-coded weather warning system utilises yellow to indicate a moderate risk that requires caution and awareness, while orange signals a higher risk demanding increased attention and preparation. The agency uses numerical levels to indicate the likelihood of weather-related impacts, where levels 2 and 6 represent high risk, level 5 is medium, and levels 4 and 8 are low.

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Temperature and Wind Variations Across Regions

Weather conditions vary significantly across different geographic zones. The Lowveld is expected to remain fine and very hot, while the Limpopo Valley will also see fine and warm conditions. In the extreme west, the weather will be fine and warm. Elsewhere, the interior will be partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts. Coastal winds will be moderate southerly to south-westerly in some areas.

Forecast for Tuesday and Political Updates

Storms are expected to continue bringing heavy rain, hail, and lightning to several provinces on Tuesday. In unrelated national news, ActionSA has rejected the Democratic Alliance's offer described as full and final, a move labeled by the party as not worth responding to. A recent News24 survey of 5,001 registered voters revealed shifting political coalitions, with data showing that coalition maths currently beats vote share in determining mayoralty allocations.