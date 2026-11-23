South African Weather Service issues orange warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, and KZN. Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds threaten infrastructure and port operations across southern Africa this Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service has issued severe weather warning s for six provinces, including Gauteng, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal, for Tuesday. The service predicts dangerous conditions that include heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning. These meteorological events pose significant risks to infrastructure, road safety, and maritime activities across the region.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Across Multiple Provinces

The South African Weather Service forecasts severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds, and hail for the extreme northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the southern parts of Gauteng. Additionally, the eastern areas of the Free State and North West are expected to experience these hazardous conditions. The warnings indicate that localized flooding is likely in susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, alongside potential damage to settlements and infrastructure.

Also read SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Other Eastern Parts of South Africa

Limpopo and the northern regions of Mpumalanga face similar threats from heavy downpours and damaging winds. The central parts of the North West and Free State, as well as the central and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, are also under alert for isolated showers and thundershowers. These weather systems could disrupt daily travel and cause structural damage to vulnerable buildings in affected areas.

Coastal Winds Threaten Port Operations in KwaZulu-Natal

Damaging coastal winds are expected to disrupt port operations between Algoa Bay and KwaZulu-Natal. In the morning, these strong winds will primarily affect the area between Algoa Bay and East London. By the afternoon, the impact is projected to spread southwards to Port Edward and the wider KwaZulu-Natal coast, making navigation at sea difficult and hazardous for maritime vessels.

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The South African Weather Service utilizes a color-coded warning system to indicate the severity of potential weather impacts. A yellow warning signifies a moderate risk requiring caution, while an orange warning, as issued for several provinces, indicates a higher-risk scenario that demands increased attention and preparation. Numbers in the system further clarify the likelihood of impact, with levels 2 and 6 denoting high risk, level 5 indicating medium risk, and levels 4 and 8 representing low risk.

Fire Danger and Regional Weather Patterns

Extremely high fire danger conditions are anticipated in parts of the Northern Cape, North West, and the Free State. This elevated risk coincides with cloudy and cool to warm temperatures accompanied by widespread but scattered showers in the northern Lowveld. Some places in the Lowveld will experience very hot conditions, while the extreme west remains fine with partly cloudy skies and warm to hot temperatures.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the east, though they remain scattered. The weather will be windy in the east and along the Lesotho border. In other regions, conditions will be fine and warm to hot, with partly cloudy skies in the east and south. Isolated thundershowers may occur over north-eastern parts, while windy conditions are forecast for the south.

Coastal Wind Directions and Localized Rainfall

Wind patterns along the coast will vary, with light to moderate southerly to south-easterly winds expected to reach strong speeds from the afternoon. In the extreme west, skies will be fine, while the rest of the area will be partly cloudy, cool, and warm. Cloudy conditions with isolated morning showers are predicted for the eastern and southern parts, with light rain expected in the south-east.

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Coastal winds will reach fresh to strong levels along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon. In other areas, the wind will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, or fresh to strong early in the morning. South of Port St Johns, easterly winds will be light to moderate at first, while strong south-westerly winds will moderate from the south in the afternoon. KwaZulu-Natal will see moderate north-easterly winds, with moderate to fresh south-westerly winds spreading northwards from midday.