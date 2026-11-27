The South African Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms and flooding in Gauteng and Mpumalanga on November 28 2026 with fire dangers in the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service has issued urgent weather warnings for November 28 2026 as severe thunderstorms are expected to impact five provinces across South Africa. This forecast includes high risks for flooding infrastructure damage and hail particularly in the southern central parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld and southern Gauteng. The warning level for these critical areas has been raised to orange level 5 indicating a significant threat to public safety and property.

Orange Level 5 Thunderstorm Warnings Issued

The orange level 5 warning specifically targets the southern and central parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld along with the southern regions of Gauteng. This highest warning level signals that severe thunderstorms will cause extensive flooding of roads settlements and bridges. Residents in these zones should anticipate large amounts of small hail excessive lightning and damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds. The combination of heavy rainfall and strong gusts creates a hazardous environment for both motorists and pedestrians.

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Complementing this severe alert a yellow level 4 warning covers the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Mpumalanga Highveld excluding the central and southern parts. This advisory warns of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours damaging winds hail and severe lightning. The distinction in warning levels helps local municipalities prioritize resources and emergency responses based on the intensity of the expected weather events.

Regional Spread And Yellow Level 2 Alerts

Similar but less intense conditions are forecast under a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms in the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These alerts also extend to the northeastern parts of Mpumalanga Limpopo the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the central and eastern parts of both the Free State and North West provinces. While the threat is lower than in the orange zones residents should still prepare for disruptive weather including scattered showers and thundershowers.

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The South African Weather Service highlighted extremely high fire conditions over the Beaufort West Local Municipality in the Western Cape. These dangerous conditions also apply to places over the Northern Cape Greater Taung Local Municipality in North West and the extreme west of the Free State. The dry heat combined with strong winds creates an ideal environment for wildfires to spread rapidly making fire prevention measures critical in these specific municipalities.

Heat Risks And Daily Forecast Details

Saws has warned of hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the extreme northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. This humidity poses health risks especially for vulnerable populations and those working outdoors. The forecast predicts partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers becoming widespread in places in the east.

Expect cool weather in places over the Highveld while other areas will see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions that are warm. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected with scattered activity in the northeastern parts. The South African Weather Service emphasizes that these patterns will shift quickly requiring locals to stay informed through official channels throughout the day to ensure their safety during the volatile weather event.