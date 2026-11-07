SAWS Orange Level 5 Warning for Disruptive Rain and Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal

SAWS has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain in central and southern KwaZulu-Natal, with flooding, infrastructure damage and danger to life expected, while severe thunderstorms and fire danger affect other provinces.

The South African Weather Service ( SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain fall in central and southern KwaZulu-Natal, with flooding, infrastructure damage and danger to life expected in affected areas.

The warning comes as several parts of the country brace for severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail on Sunday. According to SAWS, the orange level 5 warning means disruptive rain could result in flooding of roads and settlements, including formal and informal communities. Fast-flowing streams and deep water pose a danger to life. Mud-based and makeshift homes and structures could sustain damage.

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The expected conditions could also affect property, infrastructure, livelihoods, livestock and crops. SAWS expects between 30mm and 80mm of accumulated rainfall in less than 48 hours across central and southern parts of the province. Persistent rainfall over the past few days, followed by more widespread showers and thundershowers today and tomorrow, could worsen conditions. The system will maintain wet conditions today and tomorrow, with further rainfall adding to the amounts already recorded in recent days.

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SAWS warns that the accumulated rainfall could result in significant impacts, particularly in central and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Fast-flowing, deep water could also endanger lives and force some communities to leave their homes. Motorists should prepare for major traffic disruptions as flooding could force authorities to close roads. Residents in affected areas should remain alert as conditions deteriorate.

Warnings For Northern Regions And Limpopo

Avoid crossing flooded roads, rivers and streams, whether on foot or in a vehicle. Fast-flowing water can sweep away people and vehicles, even when it does not appear particularly deep. A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over northern KwaZulu-Natal, the Mpumalanga Highveld and south-central parts of Limpopo. These storms are expected to bring heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning, with possible flooding and infrastructure damage.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is also in place for the eastern parts of North West and the Free State, the Mpumalanga Lowveld and escarpment, most parts of Limpopo and Gauteng. These conditions could result in localised flooding, damage to settlements and property, as well as disruptions to electricity supply and communications.

Eastern Cape Flooding And Fire Danger

Meanwhile, a separate yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain has been issued for parts of south-eastern Eastern Cape, where localised flooding of settlements, roads and bridges is expected. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg and Hantam municipalities of the Northern Cape. The fire danger warning also covers the Matzikama and Laingsburg municipalities in the Western Cape, as well as parts of Limpopo.

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Residents in areas affected by severe weather are urged to remain alert to changing conditions, particularly where heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and dangerous road conditions.

Weather Forecast For Major Cities

Weather forecast for major cities: Gauteng: Pretoria will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, minimum 17°C, maximum 32°C. Johannesburg will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, minimum 15°C, maximum 29°C. Vereeniging will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, minimum 17°C, maximum 31°C. Mpumalanga and Limpopo: Mbombela will be partly cloudy initially, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers, minimum 17°C, maximum 23°C. Polokwane will be cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, minimum 19°C, maximum 23°C. North West and Free State: Mahikeng will be partly cloudy and windy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, minimum 15°C, maximum 33°C. Vryburg will be fine and windy, minimum 10°C, maximum 30°C. Bloemfontein will be fine and windy, minimum 7°C, maximum 27°C. Northern Cape: Kimberley will be fine and windy, minimum 9°C, maximum 28°C. Upington will be fine and windy, minimum 12°C, maximum 31°C. Western Cape: Cape Town will be fine, with fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly winds, minimum 12°C, maximum 28°C. George will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain, minimum 12°C, maximum 20°C. Eastern Cape: Gqeberha will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the early morning, becoming fine by the afternoon, minimum 14°C, maximum 20°C. KuGOMPO City will be cloudy with widespread showers and rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, minimum 15°C, maximum 20°C. KwaZulu-Natal: Durban will be cloudy with widespread showers and rain, moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds, becoming light to moderate south-westerly from late afternoon, minimum 17°C, maximum 18°C. Richards Bay will be cloudy with widespread showers and rain, moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly winds, becoming light to moderate south-westerly from the evening, minimum 18°C, maximum 20°C. Pietermaritzburg will have morning and evening fog, otherwise cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate in Pretoria and Durban, and very high in Cape Town.