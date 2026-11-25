The South African Weather Service forecasts extremely hot conditions across multiple municipalities in the Northern and Western Cape, with thunderstorms expected in the north and east.

The South Africa n Weather Service, commonly known as Saws, has issued severe weather warnings for significant portions of the country. Hot to very hot conditions are set to blanket much of the western and central interior regions on Thursday, creating potentially dangerous temperatures for residents.

Forecast Details for Thursday

According to the agency, extremely uncomfortable heat is specifically predicted for the Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg, Khai-Ma, and Hantam municipalities within the Northern Cape province. Residents in these areas should prepare for intense thermal conditions that exceed normal thresholds.

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The Matzikama and Cederberg municipalities in the Western Cape province will also experience these extreme heat levels on the same day. The forecast indicates that the combination of high temperatures and low humidity will make outdoor activities hazardous without proper precautions.

In contrast to the inland heat, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the north and east of the country on Thursday. The central and eastern parts of the nation may see isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers as atmospheric conditions shift.

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Friday Heat Predictions in Cape Town and Eastern Cape

As the week progresses to Friday, the heatfront will expand its reach. The Eastern Cape and specific parts of the Western Cape are forecast to face extremely uncomfortable heat. This shift signals a broadening of the high-pressure system affecting the southern region.

Specifically, the Beaufort West, Prince Albert, and Oudtshoorn municipalities in the Western Cape will endure extremely hot conditions on Friday. These inland areas typically see temperature spikes, but the current forecast emphasizes an unusually severe impact on daily life.

Simultaneously, the Sarah Baartman District, the Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality, and the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape are expected to be affected. Hot and humid weather will make conditions particularly uncomfortable along the Eastern Cape coast and the adjacent interior regions.

Wind Patterns and Coastal Conditions

Weather officials noted that the west will generally be fine, while other areas will be partly cloudy. The cool to warm temperatures in some regions will be contrasted by hot to very hot conditions in specific pockets. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are likely over the central and eastern parts during the afternoon.

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Wind patterns along the coast are expected to be fresh southerly winds, which may help moderate temperatures in some coastal zones. However, along the south, the wind will be moderate easterly. Some places in the south and along the south-western coastline may remain cool to warm despite the inland heat.

In other coastal areas, the wind will be light and variable, becoming light to moderate south-easterly to easterly. Morning fog is expected in certain interior regions, which may initially mask the rising temperatures before the day heats up significantly.

Public Health and Safety Implications

The recurrence of extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions across multiple provinces highlights the need for public awareness. Residents in the affected municipalities, particularly in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.

The forecast also includes morning fog in the central and western interior, with evening fog expected in some areas. These conditions, combined with the heat, can create hazardous driving environments and impact visibility for commuters and travelers alike.