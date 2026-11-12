SAWS Heatwave Warning Free State North West and Northern Cape

SAWS forecasts intense heatwave conditions across Free State, North West, and Northern Cape provinces. Isolated thundershowers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo as temperatures soar.

The South African Weather Service, known as SAWS, has issued a detailed forecast indicating that clear skies and sunshine will dominate the morning before heatwave conditions intensify across four provinces. The meteorological agency notes that isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in several areas, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal where scattered rain is anticipated. This transition from cool to hot conditions marks a significant shift in the regional climate pattern for the coming days.

Heatwave Zones and Temperature Extremes

Heatwave conditions characterized by persistently high temperatures are expected over the Free State, North West, the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the Western Bushveld. These regions will experience some of the most severe thermal stress, with the Western Bushveld and the Limpopo Valley projected to become very hot in specific localities. The intensity of the heat in these inland areas is expected to contrast sharply with the coastal conditions where winds may provide slight relief.

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In addition to the primary heatwave zones, the eastern parts of the country will also see significant warming. The north-east will start cloudy with morning drizzle along the escarpment and fog in places on the Highveld. The weather will otherwise be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected on the Highveld and southern escarpment areas, providing only temporary and localized relief from the rising temperatures.

Conditions in the east will begin with cloud cover and morning drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise remaining fine and warm to hot. The south-west will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. Meanwhile, the Limpopo Valley is forecast to be very hot, highlighting the severity of the heatwave in the northern interior. The central and eastern parts will also experience fine and hot to very hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers as the day progresses.

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Coastal Winds and Rainfall Patterns

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, impacting the coastal temperatures and humidity levels. In other coastal regions, the wind will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly but fresh to strong along the west coast. This wind pattern will influence the dispersion of heat and the likelihood of precipitation in coastal areas. The central and eastern parts of the country will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the west.

Further details indicate that the extreme south-east will experience cloudy and cool to warm conditions with light rain. The sky will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, with the wind along the coast being moderate to fresh south-westerly. In the north-west, conditions will be partly cloudy, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment. Isolated thundershowers are possible in the north-east and along the escarpment, with the wind along the coast being light to moderate north-easterly.

The wind will become moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south by mid-morning, spreading northward. In the north, conditions will be cloudy with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north. The region will become cloudy from late afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon, signaling a dynamic shift in weather systems across the southern African landscape.

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The forecast serves as a critical alert for agricultural and residential sectors in the affected provinces. Residents in the Free State, North West, and Northern Cape are advised to take precautions against heat stress. The combination of persistent high temperatures and isolated thunderstorms creates a volatile environment that requires careful monitoring by local authorities and the general public to ensure safety and mitigate potential risks associated with extreme weather events.