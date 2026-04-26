Sawe Shatters Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in London

Kenyan runner Sebastian Sawe makes history at the London Marathon, becoming the first athlete to officially run a marathon in under two hours, finishing in 1:59:30. Yomif Kejelcha and Jacob Kiplimo also broke the previous world record.

In a monumental achievement that redefines the boundaries of human endurance, Kenya's Sebastian Sawe etched his name into the annals of marathon history on Sunday, becoming the first athlete to officially break the two-hour mark in the London Marathon .

Sawe’s winning time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds shattered the previous world record and marked a watershed moment for the sport. The race unfolded as a captivating duel between Sawe and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, with both runners demonstrating exceptional speed and stamina throughout the grueling 26.2-mile course. Kejelcha, pushing Sawe to his absolute limit, also achieved a sub-two-hour time, finishing in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 41 seconds.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo secured the third position with a remarkable time of 2 hours, 00 minutes, and 28 seconds. Significantly, all three podium finishers surpassed the previous men’s world record of 2 hours, 00 minutes, and 35 seconds, set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023, a testament to the incredible advancements in athletic training and technology. The significance of Sawe’s accomplishment extends beyond simply breaking a time barrier.

It represents the culmination of years of dedicated training, innovative shoe technology, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. While Eliud Kipchoge previously ran a sub-two-hour marathon in 2019 – clocking 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 40 seconds – that time was not officially recognized as a world record due to specific conditions surrounding the event.

Kipchoge’s run took place in a controlled environment with specialized pacing and hydration strategies, and he wore prototype shoes that did not meet standard competition regulations. The event was also not an open competition, further disqualifying it from official record consideration. Sawe’s victory, however, was achieved under standard marathon conditions, making it a truly historic and ratified world record.

He was equipped with Adidas’s cutting-edge Pro Evo 3 supershoe, a remarkably lightweight shoe weighing less than 100 grams, which is believed to have contributed to his exceptional performance. Prior to the race, Sawe expressed his ambition to challenge both the course record and the world record, and he delivered on that promise with a stunning display of athleticism.

The final stages of the race were particularly dramatic, as Sawe and Kejelcha remained neck and neck for much of the distance, pushing each other to the brink of exhaustion. The two runners gradually distanced themselves from the rest of the field, creating a thrilling head-to-head battle. It was in the closing kilometers that Sawe unleashed a decisive surge, demonstrating his superior speed and endurance to pull away from Kejelcha and secure the historic victory.

The atmosphere at the finish line was electric, as spectators witnessed a moment that will be remembered for generations to come. Sawe’s achievement is not only a triumph for Kenyan athletics but also a source of inspiration for runners around the world. It demonstrates that with dedication, innovation, and unwavering belief, seemingly impossible goals can be achieved.

The London Marathon has once again proven its status as a premier sporting event, providing the stage for athletes to push the limits of human potential. The race also serves as a poignant reminder of the legacy of Kelvin Kiptum, whose previous record was surpassed, and whose contributions to the sport will continue to inspire future generations of marathon runners.

The future of marathon running looks brighter than ever, with athletes continually striving to break new ground and redefine what is possible





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London Marathon Sebastian Sawe Marathon World Record Running Yomif Kejelcha Jacob Kiplimo Kelvin Kiptum Eliud Kipchoge

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