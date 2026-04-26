Sawe Shatters Marathon Barrier, First Man Under Two Hours

Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe makes history at the London Marathon, becoming the first man to complete a marathon in under two hours with a time of 1:59:30, breaking Kelvin Kiptum's previous world record. Tigst Assefa also sets a new women's world record.

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe etched his name into the annals of athletic history on Sunday, becoming the first man to officially break the two-hour marathon barrier.

He achieved this remarkable feat at the London Marathon, finishing with a world record time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds. This monumental accomplishment surpasses the previous record of 2:00:35, held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, set in Chicago last October. The race witnessed an extraordinary performance from Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who secured second place in his marathon debut with a time of 1:59.41, closely followed by Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, claiming bronze in 2:00.28.

This marks the most exceptional finish in men’s marathon history. Sawe, visibly elated, celebrated by brandishing a shoe inscribed with ‘world record’ and ‘sub-2’. He expressed his joy, stating it was a day to remember, highlighting the strong start and the exhilarating feeling of crossing the finish line. He emphasized the significance of this achievement as a first for everyone and his gratitude for the support received.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa continued her dominance, breaking her own world record with a winning time of 2:15.41, improving upon her previous record of 2:15.50 set in London last year. Assefa expressed her happiness and gratitude, emphasizing the added significance of repeating her victory from the previous year. The race benefited from near-ideal conditions, with moderate temperatures and light winds, providing a conducive environment for record-breaking performances.

The pursuit of a sub-two-hour marathon has been a long-standing obsession in the world of sports, fueled by extensive research and engineered projects aimed at pushing the boundaries of human endurance. While previous attempts, such as Nike’s Breaking2 and Eliud Kipchoge’s INEOS 1:59 Challenge, fell short of official recognition, Sawe’s victory stands out as it was achieved in open competition on a major global stage.

Sawe’s journey to this historic moment was remarkable, especially considering he battled injuries throughout the autumn and only resumed full training in January. Sawe, cheered on by an estimated million spectators lining the course along the River Thames, had anticipated a world record would be necessary to triumph over a competitive field. He acknowledged the crucial role of the crowd’s support, stating their cheers provided motivation and strength.

He dedicated his success not only to himself but to everyone in London. Inspired by his uncle, Abraham Chepkirwod, a former Ugandan Olympian, and encouraged by a teacher who recognized running as his ‘fortune and future’, Sawe has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent. His impressive debut in Valencia in December 2024, where he recorded the fifth-fastest time ever, marked the beginning of a perfect record in all his marathon races since.

Sawe is also a vocal advocate for clean sport, actively promoting regular testing and inviting scrutiny from the Athletics Integrity Unit, undergoing 25 tests in preparation for the 2025 Berlin Marathon. In the wheelchair events, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner secured victories in the men’s and women’s races, respectively, continuing their impressive streaks in London





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