Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF is seeking to sell a minority stake of up to 25% in Newcastle United to fund infrastructure investment. JPMorgan has been hired to manage the sale, according to the Financial Times.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF is seeking to sell a stake of up to 25% in Newcastle United to support infrastructure investments at the Premier League club, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Public Investment Fund has hired JPMorgan to manage the sale of a minority stake in the club, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. Investors would purchase new shares issued by the club rather than existing stock owned by the PIF and minority shareholders under the plan, according to the report. Money raised this way would go to the club itself rather than to the current owners.

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PIF, Newcastle And JPMorgan Decline Comment

The PIF, Newcastle United and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The Financial Times report has not been confirmed by the parties named in it. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that the PIF was in talks with investors over them taking a minority stake in Newcastle United as part of its fundraising plans for the club's stadium. The stadium, St James' Park, is the club's home ground in the city of Newcastle.

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An investment group led by the PIF acquired the club in 2021. The takeover marked a major change in the club's ownership and ambitions, and it has been closely watched across English football. Newcastle have succeeded in their first few seasons under Saudi ownership, twice qualifying for the Champions League and winning the League Cup last year. The club has built a strong position in the Premier League during this period.

New Share Sale Avoids PIF Stake Reduction

A sale of new shares would bring in fresh capital without requiring the PIF to sell its existing holding. However, issuing new shares would also reduce the percentage ownership of current shareholders, because their stakes would be spread across a larger number of shares. The plan comes as the club looks to fund projects linked to its infrastructure, including improvements connected to its stadium and facilities.

Such investment is often used to strengthen a club's long-term competitiveness on and off the pitch. Reuters first reported on the PIF's talks with potential investors earlier this year, and the Financial Times has now provided further detail on the structure of the proposed sale. Further details, including the identity of any buyers and the timing of a deal, have not been disclosed.