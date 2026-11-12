Saudi Civil Defense Intercepts Houthi Missiles Aimed at Mecca

Saudi Arabia's civil defense intercepts and destroys Houthi missiles targeting Mecca, marking a severe escalation in Red Sea hostilities.

Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency confirmed the successful interception and destruction of hostile missiles launched toward the holy city of Mecca by Houthi forces. The incident occurred during a period of intense military escalation involving Houthi fighters and Saudi-backed Yemen i government forces, who have been engaged in combat for more than two weeks over strategic control of Yemen's Red Sea coastal areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Missile Interception and Location Details

Saudi state television officially identified the specific launch origins as Sabuhah village, located approximately 35 km northeast of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, and Wadi al-Maghmas, situated about 21 km east of the same sacred site. The missile trajectories were directed toward the broader Mecca region, but Saudi civil defense forces tracked the projectiles and neutralized them before they could cause harm to civilian populations or infrastructure in the area.

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Saudi Arabia Condemns Hostile Actions

In an official statement released early on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency described the hostile targeting of civilian objects as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. The agency emphasized that this action reflects the dangerous hostile approach currently being pursued by the Houthi militia against Saudi sovereignty and the safety of millions of pilgrims visiting the region for the annual hajj pilgrimage.

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Context of Ongoing Yemen Conflict

The Houthis seized Yemen's capital city of Sanaa in 2014, an event that directly prompted Saudi Arabia to intervene militarily the following year to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government. Although a UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely froze the broader conflict, hostilities resumed earlier this year with renewed Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory, followed by reciprocal airstrikes conducted by Riyadh within Yemen.

Geopolitical Impact on Red Sea Shipping

Current fighting over control of Yemen's Red Sea coastal areas has significant implications for global trade, particularly regarding the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which serves as a critical shipping route linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The continued violence near these strategic maritime chokepoints underscores the broader regional instability that continues to threaten international commerce and regional security.