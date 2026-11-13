Saud Shakeel's 97 Saves Pakistan From Defeat As Sri Lanka Miss Victory Chance In Rawalpindi Draw

Saud Shakeel scored 97 runs to rescue Pakistan from a batting collapse, securing a draw against Sri Lanka in the first test in Rawalpindi after bad weather halted play.

Pakistan secured a hard-fought draw in the first test match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Friday, thanks to a resilient batting performance led by Saud Shakeel. The match, which concluded on the fifth and final day, saw the home team survive a significant scare as Sri Lanka chased victory with four wickets in hand during the first session of the final day.

Shakeel Rescues Pakistan From Collapse

Saud Shakeel played a pivotal role in stabilizing the Pakistani innings, scoring a fighting 97 runs to guide his team to a total of 284-8. This score gave Pakistan a lead of 272 runs, effectively ending Sri Lanka's hopes of a win. Shakeel had already contributed 93 runs in the first innings but narrowly missed a century on the final day, eventually being bowled by Lahiru Kumara just before the teams shook hands.

Also read Sri Lanka dismissed for 446, lead Pakistan by 12 runs in first Test

The rescue operation became critical when Pakistan found themselves in deep trouble at lunchtime with a score of 151-5, trailing by 139 runs. It was during this precarious phase that Shakeel, alongside Ghazi Ghori, who scored 35, forged a crucial 92-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Their stand helped the home team recover from the brink of defeat and set up a substantial lead that proved too much for Sri Lanka to chase down.

Weather Delays and Sri Lanka's Lost Momentum

The contest was heavily influenced by adverse weather conditions, which disrupted play throughout the series. Bad light caused brief interruptions, including a 20-minute break ahead of lunch on the final day. Over the preceding four days, bad light marred the sessions, resulting in the loss of 117 overs from the stipulated 360 overs. These delays made achieving a result increasingly difficult, ultimately leading to the draw.

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Sri Lanka had squandered a strong position on day four when they lost their last six wickets. After posting 434-9 declared in their first innings, Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 446 all out in reply, having slipped from 404-6. This collapse denied the visitors the momentum they needed to press for a win in the final session, leaving them unable to close out the match despite their earlier dominance.

Top Performers And Bowling Figures

While Shakeel was the standout batsman, Sri Lanka's bowling attack showed moments of promise. Milan Rathnayaka emerged as the best bowler for the tourists, taking three wickets for 47 runs. Asitha Fernando contributed with two wickets for 35 runs, and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets for 65 runs. These figures highlighted the struggle the Sri Lankan bowlers faced in breaking partnerships under pressure, particularly in the later stages of the game.

In the morning session of the final day, Pakistan captain Babar Azam's century drought continued as he fell for 34. He was dismissed by a leg-side trap, providing a simple catch for the short square-leg fielder off the bowling of Milan Rathnayaka. The dismissal of Azam, who had survived a dropped catch earlier when Kamindu Mendis slipped a simple chance off Asitha Fernando, marked a turning point in the Pakistani innings as the team continued to fight for survival.

Next Steps In The Series

Following the draw in Rawalpindi, both teams now turn their attention to the second and final test of the series. The next match is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the same venue, where both sides will aim to secure a decisive result. The draw in the first test sets up an intriguing finale, with Pakistan needing to maintain their batting resilience and Sri Lanka looking to capitalize on early wickets to clinch the series victory in the upcoming contest.