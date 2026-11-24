The Satvetsa student body demands Nsfas settle all TVET college allowances and accommodation fees by November 27. This ultimatum follows repeated payment delays despite university students receiving funds.

The South Africa n Technical Vocational Education and Training Students Association has issued a firm deadline to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, demanding immediate settlement of all outstanding allowances and accommodation fees by November 27. This ultimatum was announced following a circular issued on Monday by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme that confirmed further delays in payments specifically for technical and vocational education and training students.

Student Demands and Financial Hardship

The Satvetsa organization, which represents TVET college students across South Africa, stated clearly that it can no longer restrain growing frustration among its members if funds are not transferred by the specified date. The association emphasized that it will fully support any actions students undertake to hold the funding agency accountable for these ongoing delays.

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Thousands of TVET students are currently in the midst of writing their exams while facing severe financial distress. Many lack the necessary funds for basic necessities such as food, transport, and accommodation, creating an environment of significant stress during their examinations. This situation stands in sharp contrast to university students, who had already received their allowances while TVET students continue to wait.

According to the student association, its members have been subjected to repeated postponements and broken promises regarding their financial support. The group has accused the management of the funding scheme of showing a distinct lack of respect for the academic calendar of the TVET sector, which has exacerbated the hardships faced by learners.

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Government Intervention and Budget Revisions

In response to the mounting pressure, the Department of Higher Education and Training stated on Tuesday that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme board has approved a budget reallocation to pay the final 2026 TVET allowances. However, the department did not provide a specific date for when these funds would be processed or disbursed to the affected students.

This administrative move follows a direct intervention by Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim after payments initially scheduled for November 17 were postponed to November 19, and subsequently delayed again. The Deputy Minister questioned why funds from elsewhere in the budget, or existing reserves, could not be utilized to cover these critical payments instead of causing further delays.

Earlier in the crisis, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme claimed it could not process payments because the specific budget line item for TVET allowances had been completely depleted. This explanation led to widespread criticism and highlighted the disconnect between the agency's financial management and the urgent needs of the student population.

Accountability and Next Steps

The Satvetsa association has made three specific demands: a definite payment timeline, the immediate payment of all outstanding allowances, and formal accountability for the hardship caused by the continuous delays. These demands underscore the critical need for transparency and reliability in the distribution of educational funds.

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Following the approval of the budget revision by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme board, the agency will now seek final approval from the minister before processing payments and announcing a revised payment date. This procedural step is necessary to finalize the reallocation and ensure the funds are available for disbursement.

The Department of Higher Education and Training stressed that the Deputy Minister's office does not control the National Student Financial Aid Scheme payments and therefore cannot commit to a specific disbursement date. This clarification aims to manage expectations while the internal approval processes are completed.

Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim made it clear that students who have already been approved for funding should not be left without their final allowances due to process delays. He emphasized the government's responsibility to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder the academic progress of students who have met all eligibility requirements.