Orange Level 5 severe thunderstorm warning issued for Saturday with flooding and damaging winds

South Africa faces severe thunderstorms, flooding, disruptive rain and damaging winds on Saturday, with an Orange Level 5 warning for parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, and unsettled weather continuing into Sunday.

South Africans are bracing for a stormy weekend, with severe thunderstorms, widespread rainfall, possible flooding and damaging coastal winds expected across several provinces on Saturday and Sunday.

An Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) for Saturday. The Orange Level 5 warning covers the far eastern parts of the Free State, western KwaZulu-Natal and the Mpumalanga Highveld. Saws warned that heavy downpours could flood roads, settlements and low-lying areas, while disrupting electricity supplies and communication networks.

Also read Orange Level 5 warning: Severe thunderstorms threaten flooding and hail

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has also been issued for Gauteng, eastern North West, eastern Free State, southern Limpopo and north-eastern Mpumalanga. These areas could experience localised flooding, damage to property and settlements, and interruptions to electricity and communication services. Eastern KwaZulu-Natal is under a separate Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall. Heavy downpours are expected to flood vulnerable roads, low-lying bridges and settlements.

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Motorists travelling through affected areas could experience increased travelling times as rain makes some routes difficult to navigate. In the Western Cape, a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been issued for the south-west coast and the City of Cape Town district. Strong winds could damage temporary structures and create difficult navigation conditions at sea.

Saws has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions across the Northern Cape, parts of the Free State and North West, and the south-western parts of the Western Cape. The UVB sunburn index is forecast to be very high in the Western Cape. Rainfall probabilities are expected to reach 80% in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Gauteng, North West and other parts of the central interior face a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers.

Unsettled Weather Continues Into Sunday

The unsettled weather is expected to continue into Sunday, November 15, with widespread rainfall forecast across eastern parts of the country, while western regions experience hotter and generally drier conditions. Gauteng residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions on Saturday, with a 60% chance of scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. Johannesburg, Pretoria and surrounding areas fall within the Yellow Level 2 warning region, where thunderstorms could bring localised flooding and damage.

In Mpumalanga, cloudy conditions and morning fog are expected in the east, followed by scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. Rainfall probabilities are expected to reach 80% in parts of the province, particularly across the Highveld, where the Orange Level 5 warning remains in effect. The Lowveld is expected to experience isolated showers, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm across much of the province. Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming very hot in northern areas.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected across much of the province, with rainfall chances ranging between 30% and 60%, while the far north is expected to remain dry. KwaZulu-Natal is expected to experience some of the wettest conditions on Saturday, with widespread showers and thundershowers and an 80% chance of rainfall across large parts of the province. Morning fog is expected over the interior, followed by cloudy and cool conditions.

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The province faces both severe thunderstorm and disruptive rainfall warnings, raising concerns about flooding in vulnerable communities and along roads. In the Free State, partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions will give way to increasing cloud cover, with isolated showers and thundershowers becoming scattered to widespread in eastern areas. Rainfall probabilities could reach 80% in parts of the eastern Free State, while other areas face a 30% to 60% chance of rain.

Thunderstorms Dominate Eastern Provinces

The North West will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thundershowers across much of the province. Rainfall chances will decrease to around 30% in the extreme west. While thunderstorms dominate the eastern provinces, much of the western interior is expected to experience hot and dry conditions.

The Northern Cape will be fine in the west and partly cloudy elsewhere, with hot to very hot temperatures expected across much of the province. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the extreme north-east, while strong coastal winds are expected from the afternoon. The Western Cape will experience generally fine and warm conditions, although central and eastern areas will be partly cloudy.

Contrasting Weather Across Eastern Cape

Cloudy and cool weather with light rain is forecast along the south coast, where rainfall probabilities are around 30%. Strong to near-gale-force winds are expected along the south-west coast, including the Cape Town area. The Eastern Cape will experience contrasting weather conditions across its western and eastern regions. In the western half, morning fog is expected in places, followed by fine to partly cloudy and warm conditions.

Coastal areas and the adjacent interior will be cloudy and cool, with light rainfall expected in places. The eastern half will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and rain, while isolated thundershowers are possible over the northern interior.