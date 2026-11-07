Erasmus calls Springboks 66-7 win over Italy satisfying but demands improvement

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus labelled the 66-7 Nations Championship win over Italy satisfying, while stressing the need to improve before facing France and Ireland.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus described the team's convincing 66-7 victory against Italy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday as satisfying, but he was open about the importance of improving with two massive matches against France and Ireland ahead.

The Boks got the first of their Nations Championship Northern Series matches off to a strong start, scoring six tries for a convincing 45-0 halftime lead. They added a further three tries in the second stanza and conceded only one for the rewarding 66-7 victory. Erasmus was forced to make a late change just before kick-off as Salmaan Moerat withdrew from the match-23 after picking up a niggle in the warm-up.

Also read Springboks beat Italy 66-7 as Erasmus warns tougher France and Ireland tests await

Lood de Jager started the match and Franco Mostert slotted in on the bench, but this did little to disrupt the team in the first half. Salmaan had a little bit of a back spasm on Thursday, but we thought it would clear up, said Erasmus. He looked good at the captain's practice, but unfortunately in the warm-up he got more back spasms, so hopefully it is not too serious. He is the only casualty we have from the game.

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Rassie Erasmus On Team Performance

I do not think there are any other serious injuries. Commenting on the team's performance, Erasmus said: It is almost impossible to put 80 minutes together at 100 per cent. Obviously, we are not happy with the second half. We scored 45 points in the first half, and the final score was 66, so we got another 21 points in the second half.

Italy are a proud team, and despite being 45 points down, they started running the ball from everywhere, while we also made some changes that we wanted to see, and with that one loses a bit of rhythm. But when you win 66-7, I do not think you can start nitpicking problems in the second half. It was not perfect, but it was proper.

That said, we have to play much better than this if we want to be competitive against France and Ireland. But it is nice to know that after being a month away from one other, the boys got together and played like that.

Squad Depth And Future Players

Erasmus said he was happy with the Boks' discipline: I think we only conceded one penalty in the first half, and about five penalties and five turnovers in the game, which is pretty disciplined, even though the second half was a little soft. Asked what the main contributing factors were to the team's ability to consistently keep building, Erasmus said: The biggest thing is that we have been together for eight years now, and we are slowly bringing in guys like Ethan Hooker, Krappie, Morne van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ruan Nortje, Cameron Hanekom, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Thomas du Toit is now back with us too.

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So we have been able to bring people in here and there, and when you go to a game like this and pick a team that is match fit and ready, and everybody is calm and understands the system because we have been coaching them for a while, it is satisfying. The team will depart for Paris later on Saturday evening where they will turn their focus to Friday's Test against France at the Stade de France.