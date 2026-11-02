SASSA Plans to Answer Fewer Calls as Grant Service Targets Slip

SASSA plans to answer fewer customer calls each year until 2029, targeting 4 million a year, as SRD grant payment delays persist.

The South Africa n Social Security Agency ( SASSA) plans to answer fewer customer calls every year until 2029, reducing its call volume to 4 million a year. The agency says the change is intended to improve the turnaround time for resolving customer enquiries. The plan sets out these targets and the steps the agency intends to take to meet them.

Under the plan, the agency is aiming for 70% of customers to complete an after-call survey. The plan does not state how many callers should be satisfied with the service they receive. As a result, the survey target measures how many people respond rather than how well their queries are handled.

Also read Pensioner Reveals SASSA Grant Insufficient for Household Utility Bills and Food

SASSA Customer Service Targets Raise Concerns

The agency's customer experience has already been weakening, according to the figures presented in the plan. By 2025, the share of enquiries resolved within 5 days had dropped to 94%. That decline shows performance slipping on a measure that matters directly to people waiting for answers.

SASSA administers social grants that many households depend on, and calling the agency is often how beneficiaries seek help with their applications and payments. Reducing the number of calls answered therefore affects people who have few other ways to reach the agency quickly. The plan's focus on turnaround time sits alongside a plan to answer fewer calls overall.

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Social Relief of Distress Grant Processing Under Strain

The plan also anticipates that SASSA will become less efficient at processing Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant applications. Even so, the agency intends to process 95% of applications this year, a target set at the same time as SRD grant applications are rising. The gap between rising demand and the stated processing goal is central to concerns about the plan.

On-time payments are another area of concern. The agency has not maintained on-time payments for SRD grants, and as of June 2026 it had paid only 89% of the grants it approved. That leaves a gap between approval and payment for many applicants who are waiting for money they have already been told they qualify for.

AI Chatbots Plan and the Digital Literacy Gap

SASSA wants to replace customer care workers with AI-powered chatbots. However, the agency admits in its own plan that beneficiaries may not be able to adopt these solutions because they lack digital literacy. The agency's own document therefore acknowledges a limit to the technology it is proposing.

Beneficiaries who lack digital skills currently rely on calling the agency instead of travelling long distances to get help. If phone access is reduced and digital tools are not easy to use, these people may face longer trips or may go without assistance. The plan's reliance on automated tools raises questions about how these users will be supported.

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Taken together, the figures show a plan that narrows phone access while the agency's own service and payment measures already show gaps. The stated targets focus on survey participation, processing rates and chatbot adoption, but the plan does not explain how it will protect beneficiaries who cannot easily use digital services.