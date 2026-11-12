SASSA pensioners say R50 a day for electricity exposes grant gap

Pensioners receiving SASSA grants calculate that R50 a day must go to electricity, leaving about R27 a day for food, transport and toiletries.

SASSA pensioners have worked out what they believe a pensioner truly needs each day, and the gap between that figure and the current grant is simply striking. Their calculations, set out in a December budget breakdown, put the daily need at R250, which would come to R7 750 across the 31 days of December. That amount is more than three times the current grant.

The breakdown centres on recipients of grants administered by the South African Social Security Agency, known as SASSA. Pensioners aged 60 to 74 receive about R77.42 a day in December, while pensioners over 75 receive about R78.06 a day. Reginald Scott, quoted in the breakdown, added a cost that many pensioners know well: 'And R50 per day must go towards electricity.'

Also read ‘Still heavy on me’: Pensioner, 75, speaks out on SASSA grant cut

SASSA Grant Amounts Converted Into Daily Figures

The current SASSA grant works out to about R77.42 a day for pensioners aged 60 to 74 and about R78.06 a day for those over 75, based on the 31 days of December. These daily figures are calculated by dividing the monthly amount across the days of the month.

Using the same method, a monthly amount of R5 000 would give a pensioner about R161 a day in December. That is roughly double what pensioners receive now, according to the figures in the breakdown, and it shows how far the current amounts sit below what recipients say they need.

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Electricity Costs Leave Little for Other Needs

Pensioners' calculations allocate R50 per day to electricity, which would leave R850 for everything else. Once that cost is set aside, the remaining amount works out to about R27 a day for food, transport and toiletries.

The breakdown notes that not every household spends that much on power, so the R50 figure is an estimate rather than a universal cost. Even so, the numbers explain why many pensioners describe the SASSA grant as a survival amount rather than a living amount.

Grant Increases Compared With the 2025 Boost

The current SASSA grant amounts took effect in April. The increases were slightly above inflation, but they fell short of the R130 boost that pensioners received in 2025, a comparison that leaves recipients with a smaller margin than they had before.

Pensioners comparing the current monthly amounts with that earlier boost see less room to cover electricity and daily essentials. The publisher of the breakdown says it wants to hear from SASSA grant recipients who want to share their own stories about how the grant covers their costs.