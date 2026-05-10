This news article provides information on the status quo of SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026, the payment date, and eligibility criteria. It also discusses the backroom politics surrounding the minister in charge of SASSA Grant increases and the impact of record fuel-price increases on the economy.

It's status quo for SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026 , which goes ahead as scheduled. Here's all the latest on dates and eligibility ... SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026 look like they will go ahead without incident next month.

Better still, payment falls on the earliest possible day of the month. Following last week's disbursements, and a tumultuous period of sustained uncertainty, things appear to be settling down over winter. At the same time, as SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026 rollout, there is plenty of backroom politics taking place at the.

Of late, the Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe has been in hot water over two Chinese SUVs gifted to the ANC Women's League, of which she is the president. In the aftermath of the scandal, Action SA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) say she benefitted personally from the gifts. And they call into question the integrity of the minister in charge of SASSA Grant increases back in April 2026, the economy has begun to struggle.

Principally, when it comes to record fuel-price increases that have due to the conflict in the Middle East. This has put strain on food and energy prices for the country's neediest residents. It says this must be now done annually so the agency doesn't accidentally withhold or cancel grant payments to recipients it can no longer contact. Better still, Diarise the all-important payment date for June 2026.

Thankfully, it's as early as can be in the month. Recipients of SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026 have their data cross-referenced with other government departments – like Home Affairs, SARS, UIF and all the major banks – monthly. This is to ensure no one who is ineligible continues to receive taxpayer money when others are, in fact, more deserving.

Therefore, for new applicants and those anyone claiming a SASSA government grant who shouldn't be. However, if successful, you will be back-paid to the date of your first appointment. Likewise, if you don't have the following documents in order, you may be turned away from your appointment and made to visit again at a later stage: All documents proving your marital status, plus death certificates if necessary. Comprehensive information regarding assets/valuation of any property you own.

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) membership book, or discharge certificate from your previous job. A copy of your will, first and final liquidation and distribution accounts if your spouse has passed away in the last Don't forget that SASSA/Postbank users (all those who are left) must swap their cards by August 2026. If you're too old or sick to make your SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026 appointment in person, a family member or loved one is allowed to help you.

All they need is a letter from your doctor. All of the above documentation must be copied and certified by a commissioner of oaths. If you are denied a grant, you have Of course, SASSA is notoriously difficult to get hold of, with terrible queues at most offices.

Nevertheless, here are their contact details: But what do you think of SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026? Are you expecting smooth sailing? And are they enough to sustain the country's elderly in this economic climate? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below ...

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SASSA Old-Age Grants June 2026 Payment Date Eligibility Criteria Minister Of Social Development ANC Women's League Record Fuel-Price Increases Economic Climate Backroom Politics Contact Details Denied A Grant SASSA Is Notoriously Difficult To Get Hold Of Grandwest Mall Lotto And Lotto Plus 1 And 2 Tamron Hall ITHUBA Draws

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