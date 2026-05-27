SASSA Minister Sisisi Tolashe's Scandal-ridden Tenure

SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe's tenure was marked by a series of scandals, including irregular hirings, firings, and allegations of maladministration. She was replaced by an acting minister after her conduct damaged the organisation's reputation.

The rise and demise of SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe In less than two years, SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe has been sent packing. Who was looking after the interests of SA’s grant beneficiaries all this time?

Just two years into her term, SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe has been replaced by an acting minister. SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe arrived at the Union Buildings in July 2024 with the wind of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) at her back. She was appointed Minister of Social Development, replacing Lindiwe Zulu in a post-election cabinet reshuffle under the Government of National Unity (GNU). Her tenure had become one of the most discredited in the department’s recent history.

SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe’s scandals were both petty and serious, personal and institutional. Eventually, the relentless parade of maladministration became impossible to ignore. A litany of irregular hirings, firings and scandal has characterised SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe’s brief tenure. According to numerous media reports, in 2025, SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe unlawfully appointed 22-year-old Lesedi Mabiletja as her acting chief of staff.

This was facilitated by SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe’s special advisor, Ngwako Kgatla. He just so happened to be Mabiletja’s uncle. Simultaneously, department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant was dismissed in October 2025. The move was widely seen as retaliatory after she questioned the integrity of the minister.

What followed was a written rebuke from President Ramaphosa in March 2026. This pertained to SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe initiating disciplinary proceedings against department director-general Peter Netshipale, without presidential authority. All the while, Tolashe. They had been donated in late 2023, ostensibly to the ANCWL.

The vehicles were registered in the names of SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe’s children, Nanilethu and Kanyisa, and one was later sold. As such, the donations had never been disclosed. When pressed, Tolashe claimed before the ANC’s integrity commission that she had shifted ownership to prevent the vehicles from being seized due to theIt’s the country’s aged and young families who have to struggle on amidst a lack of strong leadership at SASSA.

Unfortunately, all this unfolded while SASSA minister Sisisi Tolashe presided over a department responsible for the welfare of millions of South Africa’s most vulnerable residents. In April 2026, leaving South African’s millions reliant on grants counting the cost. The ANC has since referred Tolashe to its disciplinary committee over allegations that her conduct damaged the organisation’s reputation. But what do you think?

How can someone of such questionable integrity be in charge of billions in social welfare? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below..





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SASSA Minister Sisisi Tolashe Government Of National Unity ANC Women's League ANCWL Social Development Department Of Social Development Grant Beneficiaries Maladministration Disciplinary Proceedings Donations South Africa's Most Vulnerable Residents Government Of National Unity ANC Women's League ANCWL Social Development Department Of Social Development Grant Beneficiaries Maladministration Disciplinary Proceedings Donations South Africa's Most Vulnerable Residents

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