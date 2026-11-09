SASSA Grants Hit by Unauthorized Funeral Policy Deductions

Elderly South African pensioners report unauthorized monthly deductions from their old-age grants for funeral policies they did not sign. The article details victim experiences and insurer responses.

South African pensioners are facing financial distress due to unauthorized monthly deductions from their old-age grants. These funds are being siphoned off to pay for funeral policies that beneficiaries claim they never agreed to purchase. The scheme targets vulnerable elderly individuals through deceptive offers of grocery vouchers or small business opportunities. This issue highlights a significant gap in consumer protection for grant recipients.

Unauthorized Deductions Affect Multiple Pensioners

The core issue involves insurance companies deducting money directly from SASSA grants without proper consent. Victims report losses ranging from R170 to R420 each month. These deductions severely impact the ability of retirees to cover basic utilities and food. The problem has persisted across various regions, affecting thousands of beneficiaries nationwide.

Also read ‘I appealed but no feedback’: 70-year-old pensioner left waiting on SASSA

Victims Share Stories of Deceptive Approaches

Thelma Nkone, 76, received an old-age grant of R2 420. She noticed R205 was deducted from her grant every month from November 2025 to May 2026. Nkone struggled to identify the responsible company until a SASSA branch official confirmed the policy was held by 1Life. Nkone supports an unemployed household and already pays for three funeral policies. She eventually received a refund from 1Life after cancelling her policy. The insurer questioned how Nkone's details were obtained.

Nosibongiseni Tsusane, 72, from Khayelitsha Site B, faced a similar situation. She was approached by women offering help with a grocery voucher promotion. They required her Shoprite Xtra Savings card details. Tsusane did not sign anything or provide a fingerprint. Her next grant payment showed a R170 deduction. The following month, the same amount was taken. Tsusane visited Capitec and learned Clientèle Life was responsible. The bank referred her to SASSA. Tsusane reported severe anxiety from the financial stress.

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Nomfusi Grace Memani, 63, from Nkanini in Khayelitsha, was approached at a mall in December 2025. A man complimented her crochet work and offered a business opportunity. Memani gave him her phone number, photograph, and signature. She discovered Clientèle Life had deducted R400 from her account. Memani could not pay her burial society contributions. She visited Nedbank but could not reverse the deduction. Memani received a refund in January after complaining.

Insurers and Regulators Respond to Complaints

Clientèle Life group compliance officer Marilyn Pillay-Gumbie stated the company investigated each case. Pillay-Gumbie said they engaged with individuals to resolve matters. The company cancelled policies and refunded premiums where appropriate. Pillay-Gumbie emphasized that Clientèle has biometric verification safeguards. She claimed these systems prevent unauthorized policy activation.

However, Black Sash argues the burden falls on beneficiaries. Abigail Peters, Black Sash national researcher, said misleading offers target vulnerable people. Peters criticized the lack of systemic protection. SASSA spokesperson Andile Tshona clarified that beneficiaries do not need to prove lack of consent. Tshona said disputes are referred to insurers. SASSA captures new mandates electronically. Facial or fingerprint verification is matched against Department of Home Affairs records. Tshona acknowledged challenges in verifying identity.

Impact on Vulnerable Households and Future Steps

The deductions force retirees to make difficult financial choices. Tsusane buys electricity in small amounts. She sometimes spends as little as R20 at a time. Memani struggled to maintain her burial society membership. These losses affect the entire support network of elderly beneficiaries. The financial instability exacerbates poverty in already vulnerable communities.

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Recipients can send a free SMS to 34548 to report deductions. They can also visit a SASSA office. Contacting the insurer directly is another option. SASSA cannot provide consolidated figures for unauthorized deductions. An enquiry does not confirm a deduction was unauthorized. SASSA can block implicated agents. It can also restrict insurers. However, no sanctions were confirmed for the past year. The situation remains unresolved for many pensioners.