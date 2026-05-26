SASSA grant beneficiaries can now complete life certification from home using a free online portal. Life certification is a legal requirement under South Africa's Social Assistance Act.

SASSA grant beneficiaries can now complete life certification from home using a free online portal. Life certification is a legal requirement under South Africa's Social Assistance Act.

It confirms that grant recipients are alive and still eligible for social support. Without it, SASSA may suspend or delay your grant payments. SASSA's e-Life Certification platform is the digital version of this process. It allows beneficiaries to verify their identity and confirm eligibility from home, using biometric verification through the electronic Know Your Client system, which links directly to Home Affairs.

Not all beneficiaries are required to complete e-Life Certification at the same time. However, if SASSA has specifically notified you to complete the process, you must do so within the timeframe provided, regardless of the circumstances. All other beneficiaries who have access to the internet are encouraged to complete the process annually through the online portal and keep a record of your confirmation. If you have been notified, complete the process as soon as possible.

SASSA previously acknowledged that some beneficiaries experienced difficulties accessing the portal due to system glitches linked to other government departments. The agency has since confirmed these issues have been resolved. If you encounter any problems, try again or contact SASSA directly. Failure to complete life certification when directed may result in payment delays or full suspension of your grants.

Non-compliance can be interpreted as an indication that a beneficiary is deceased or no longer eligible for support. To avoid this, make sure to complete the process as soon as possible if you have been notified. The e-Life Certification platform is a convenient way to verify your identity and confirm eligibility from home. It is a secure and reliable system that ensures the integrity of the life certification process





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SASSA Life Certification E-Life Certification Platform Biometric Verification Know Your Client System

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