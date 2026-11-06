SASSA confirms December 2026 grant payment dates and warns on reviews

SASSA has confirmed December 2026 social grant payment dates after November's election-related changes, and warned beneficiaries to respond to review notices to avoid suspension.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed that December 2026 social grant payments will return to the regular monthly schedule. The confirmation follows November's once-off adjustment for the Local Government Elections.

Beneficiaries of December 2026 SASSA Child Support Grants face a slightly longer wait than usual before their next payout. A SASSA media statement dated 28 October confirmed that payment dates from December 2026 through to March 2027 will remain as originally announced. The agency stressed that the November adjustment applied only to that month. It should not be interpreted as a permanent change to the payment calendar.

Also read SASSA announces ALL payment dates for December 2026

December 2026 Grant Payment Schedule

The December cycle begins on Wednesday, 2 December 2026, with older persons' grants. Disability grants follow on Thursday, 3 December. Children's grants are scheduled for Friday, 4 December. The children's grant day covers Child Support, Foster Child and Care Dependency Grants, while Grant-in-Aid is paid alongside the qualifying grant.

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SASSA said the November changes were introduced after consultations with relevant stakeholders. The aim was to accommodate operational requirements linked to the elections. Under that temporary arrangement, older persons' grants were paid on 30 October, disability grants on 2 November and children's grants on 3 November. With December payments at the start of the month, beneficiaries must plan for the longer interval before the next standard cycle in January 2027.

Child Support Grant amounts are R580 per month, which is about R18 per day. This follows the amount of R2 320 back in April 2026. No other grant received an October top-up that year, so the amounts for Child Support and the two other childcare stipends remained unchanged. The other childcare grants are Foster Child and Care Dependency Grants.

Child Support Grant Registration Requirements

Before receiving December 2026 Child Support Grants, beneficiaries must first register the child with the Department of Home Affairs. First-time registration cannot be done through the digital bank system. Applicants must go to a Home Affairs branch in person. Required documents include valid identity documents, proof of marital status such as a marriage, birth or death certificate of a spouse, and a bank statement not older than three months.

Missing documents may mean being sent away to return later. Grant approval used to take three months. SASSA now claims that Child Support may be approved on the same day. If a grant is denied, the applicant has three months to lodge an appeal with the Department of Social Development.

SASSA also advises beneficiaries who experience delays or difficulties accessing payments to visit their nearest local SASSA office for help. SASSA has reiterated its warning to beneficiaries who receive notifications asking them to undergo a grant review. Reviews form part of efforts to ensure social assistance reaches people who still meet eligibility requirements. They also help prevent irregular or fraudulent payments.

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Beneficiaries must provide the requested information and supporting documents within the specified period. Failure to respond to a review notice may result in suspension of grant payments under applicable legislation and procedures. Beneficiaries are encouraged to check their grant status rather than wait for an SMS or another notification. SASSA provides a WhatsApp service through which recipients can check whether their grants are under review.

Grant Reviews and Digital Services

The service also gives access to eLife Certification and social grant application services. This allows recipients to get information without necessarily visiting a SASSA office. SASSA reminded beneficiaries that they are responsible for notifying the agency when their circumstances change. This includes updates to marital status, financial circumstances, residential address and cellphone numbers.

Keeping these details current is especially important for people undergoing reviews. Outdated contact information could prevent them from receiving requests for documents or other important notices. The agency has cautioned against relying on unverified messages or speculation about changes to payment dates. Beneficiaries should use SASSA's official communication channels when checking payment information and responding to review requests.

As the festive season approaches, the confirmed December dates give beneficiaries a clear schedule to plan around.