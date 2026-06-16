SASSA Children's Grant Delayed for July 2026 Amid Ministerial Shake‑up and New Eligibility Rules

The South African Social Security Agency postpones the July 2026 Children's Grant payment, introduces tighter income caps, and rolls out digital kiosks to speed up processing, while other grants remain on schedule.

The Department of Social Development has announced that the July 2026 disbursement of the SASSA Children's Grant will be delayed, leaving millions of families waiting for critical cash assistance.

While the grants for older persons, disability and war veterans will be paid on schedule, the children's grant will be postponed by several days, causing concern among beneficiaries who rely on the payment to cover basic needs such as food, school fees and health care. The decision was taken after the abrupt dismissal of Minister Sisisi Tolashe by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the appointment of Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga as an interim minister.

The leadership change meant that the finalised, albeit modest, increase to the child‑support grant could not be implemented in time to meet the original July deadline, and the interim minister's short tenure adds further uncertainty about any corrective measures. In addition to the timing issue, SASSA has introduced new eligibility criteria for the Child Support Grant that tighten income thresholds for single caregivers.

Under the revised rules a primary caregiver must now earn below a lower income ceiling than previously allowed, which could exclude some households that were previously qualified. The department argues that the stricter limits are intended to target resources to the most vulnerable families and to complement a broader push for digital service delivery.

New self‑service kiosks equipped with Wi‑Fi and a smart‑queue management system have been installed in several provincial offices, promising faster processing for those who meet the documentation requirements. Applicants must present valid identification for themselves, their child and, if applicable, a spouse, together with a recent bank statement not older than three months.

The upgraded system is also expected to speed up approvals for related grants such as the Foster Child Grant, Care Dependency Grant, and the Disability Grant, all of which are now bundled under the July 2026 payment schedule. Despite the setbacks, officials highlight that the Child Support Grant remains a vital instrument in the fight against child malnutrition and poverty in South Africa.

Recent statistics indicate a measurable decline in under‑five malnutrition rates in regions with high grant uptake, underscoring the programme's importance. Authorities urge families to submit complete applications as soon as possible to avoid further delays and to take advantage of the improved processing times at the new kiosks.

Community organisations are also being mobilised to disseminate information about the changed eligibility criteria and the revised payment calendar, hoping to minimise confusion and ensure that vulnerable children continue to receive the support they need. The public is invited to share their experiences and concerns about the delayed disbursement in the comments section, as policymakers assess the impact of the postponement and consider additional measures to safeguard the welfare of South Africa's youngest citizens





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SASSA Children's Grant Payment Delay Ministerial Reshuffle Eligibility Criteria Digital Service Delivery

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