Sassa and Postbank in Bitter Dispute Over Terminated Grant Disbursement Agreement

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank are embroiled in a legal and financial standoff after Sassa terminated a long-standing agreement that made Postbank the primary distributor of social grants. The dispute involves an unpaid R116 million debt and questions over the legality of Postbank’s special dispensation, which allowed it to disburse grants without charging beneficiaries normal bank fees. Sassa argues the agreement should have been put out to tender, while Postbank insists it has not received formal notice of termination. The conflict has escalated, with both parties exchanging legal letters and accusations, raising concerns about the future of social grant distribution in South Africa.

The South African Social Security Agency ( Sassa ) and Postbank are locked in a bitter dispute over the termination of a long-standing agreement that designated Postbank as Sassa ’s primary distributor of social grants .

The conflict escalated after Postbank sent a legal letter to Sassa demanding payment of an outstanding R116 million debt, which Sassa has refused to settle. The disagreement centers on the legality of the agreement, with Sassa arguing that Postbank was granted a special dispensation to disburse grants without charging beneficiaries normal bank fees, unlike other commercial banks. Sassa contends that this arrangement is irregular and should have been put out to tender to ensure fairness among financial institutions.

According to sources, Sassa CEO Busisiwe Tolashe has been unyielding in her stance, refusing to pay the disputed amount and accusing Minister Mondli Gungubele of orchestrating negative media coverage against her. The standoff has led to unpaid invoices totaling around R20 million per month from October 2025 to March 2026, accumulating to nearly R120 million in unpaid service fees.

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe, in a letter dated April 21, stated that Sassa had failed to make any meaningful commitment to resolve the debt despite multiple attempts over six months. The dispute has deepened as Sassa insists it has the right to terminate the agreement, citing adherence to the 18-month notice period stipulated in the contract.

However, Postbank disputes this, claiming it has not received formal notification of the cancellation. Documents seen by the Sunday Times reveal that Sassa had informed Postbank of its intention to terminate the agreement as early as December 2023. Sassa further announced that it would no longer pay Postbank for over-the-counter (OTC) services or cash paypoint (CPP) services from April 2024, effectively reducing Postbank’s role to that of a traditional bank.

Sassa argues that without these special services, there is no justification for continuing the agreement, especially as millions of grant beneficiaries have migrated to other banks. Postbank, while acknowledging that beneficiaries have the freedom to choose where their grants are paid, maintains that Sassa’s actions are unjustified and has threatened legal action if the debt is not settled.

The ongoing dispute highlights broader concerns about transparency and fairness in the distribution of social grants, with implications for millions of beneficiaries who rely on these payments





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Sassa Postbank Social Grants Dispute Financial Services

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