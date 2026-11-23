The South African Society of Psychiatrists calls for early intervention and coordinated services during the 16 Days of Activism to protect women and break the cycle of abuse linked to childhood trauma.

The South Africa n Society of Psychiatrists is demanding a comprehensive, coordinated strategy to combat gender-based violence during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which runs from 25 November to 10 December. Dr Melane van Zyl, the society spokesperson and a psychiatrist, emphasizes that protecting women must remain the immediate priority while simultaneously addressing the developmental factors that contribute to future violence.

Childhood Trauma and Adult Perpetration Links

A study by the Human Sciences Research Council reveals a significant correlation between early life experiences and violent behavior in adulthood. The research found that men who experienced high levels of childhood trauma were more likely to report perpetrating intimate partner violence as adults. Specifically, almost 40% of men with high scores on the childhood trauma scale admitted to being physically violent towards a partner or forcing unwanted sexual activity.

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In contrast, only 12.1% of men with low trauma scores engaged in similar behaviors. The study also noted that significantly more men who were bullied or bullied others while growing up reported perpetrating intimate partner violence compared to those without such histories. These findings highlight the critical link between early exposure to violence and later aggressive actions.

Scope of Violence in South Africa

The scale of the issue in South Africa is substantial, with the HSRC study finding that 23.9% of women, amounting to almost 3.5 million individuals, had experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner during their lifetime. This statistic underscores the pervasive nature of the crisis and the urgent need for effective intervention strategies to ensure the safety of women across the country.

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On the perpetrator side, the data shows that one in five men, over 3.2 million individuals, admitted to perpetrating physical or sexual violence against a partner. These numbers illustrate the widespread impact of gender-based violence and the necessity for societal changes to address the root causes and behaviors that enable such abuse to continue unchecked.

Addressing Root Causes and Support Systems

Dr Melane van Zyl stresses that violence against women cannot be understood through childhood trauma alone. Factors such as gender inequality, controlling behavior, entitlement, and social attitudes that condone violence must also be addressed. The World Health Organization identifies gender inequality as a root cause of violence against women, requiring attention to the beliefs and norms that allow abuse to persist in communities.

The society calls for clearer, improved referral pathways between primary healthcare, specialist mental health services, social workers, and organizations supporting survivors. This coordinated approach ensures that individuals receive both protection and appropriate mental healthcare. Treating childhood trauma alone would not necessarily prevent violence, necessitating a holistic support system for all parties involved.

Support for Male Survivors and Accountability

Dr Melane van Zyl also emphasizes the need to support male survivors of abuse, noting that many men have experienced significant trauma. With reporting indicating that many male survivors were physically abused in childhood and 15% had a history of childhood sexual abuse, it is vital to offer them appropriate help without ridicule or pressure to toughen up. Their right to care does not depend on future risk but on their immediate need for safety and support.

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However, Dr Van Zyl reiterates that abusers must continue to be held responsible for their behavior, irrespective of childhood experiences. A woman does not have to stay in an unsafe relationship because her partner has a painful history, and his treatment and her safety must be addressed individually. Her safety must remain the central priority, with no expectation for her to manage his rehabilitation.