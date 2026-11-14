Sasol Shareholders Press for Dividends at AGM as Debt Still Above $3bn Target

Sasol shareholders demanded a dividend at the group's AGM after no payout since 2024, while management said net debt of $3.3bn remains above the $3bn threshold needed to resume payments.

Sasol shareholders used the group's AGM on Friday to press for a dividend, having last received a payout in 2024, as the petrochemical giant continues to prioritise its multibillion-rand debt pile.

Shareholders questioned why no dividend was declared despite annual profits and salary increases for executive management. Sasol is valued at R156bn. The company last paid a dividend in 2024 amid mounting debt levels. It has set a $3bn sustainable debt threshold before resuming dividend payments and has since focused on debt repayment.

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Sasol Debt Cuts and Earnings Growth

In the year ended June 2026, debt was cut 11% to $3.3bn from $3.7bn a year earlier, driven by higher cash generation, marking a turnaround in the business. The group also reported higher earnings of R38.31 per share, up from R35.13 per share a year earlier. Asked when Sasol would reinstate dividends, board chair Muriel Dube conceded that shareholders had been patient and stressed that the group was sticking to its dividend policy.

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The board is mindful of our shareholders patience on dividends, and for this reason we have a clear dividend policy, said Dube. Meleen Mostert, a shareholder, told the meeting that given Sasol's windfall profits and improved income in 2026, there was no justification for the board and executive management not to pay dividends during the year. Shareholders at long last deserve a dividend, despite your unilateral limitation placed by the board on when the dividends will be paid, she said.

You pay yourselves. You have no merit in paying yourselves, but you dont pay the shareholders. We deserve a dividend. Mostert said Dube's earlier comments about shareholders needing to be patient over dividends were untrue and questioned the group's decision to increase executive pay while dividend payments remained on hold.

Thats untrue. Sasol has lost institutional investors pension funds as shareholders because of this massive failure to pay dividends, she said. This failure is related to a debt as a result of management and board incompetence. In response, CEO Simon Baloyi said that at the end of the 2026 financial year net debt stood at $3.3bn, still above the $3bn threshold.

Sasol CEO Defends Dividend Suspension

He pointed to improved cash generation and progress in the group's overall performance during the year. The board did not take the decision to suspend the dividend lightly. It was taken because of the precarious situation the company was facing, Baloyi said. Weve set a target of a net debt of $3bn or less sustainably, as where the board can consider paying dividends, he said.

As we stand here today, we are still on track on that plan that we released at capital markets day. Among the commitments made to shareholders at the capital markets day in June was strengthening the foundation business, focusing on a stronger balance sheet and improving safety. Executive salaries were under scrutiny at the meeting. In 2026, Baloyi received total remuneration of R42.8m, up from R25.9m a year earlier.

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CFO Walt Burns was paid R20.29m, up from R11.3m, while executive vice-president for commercial and legal, Vuyo Kahla, was awarded R27.69m, up from R17.56m in 2025. The chair of Sasol's remuneration committee, Martina Floel, said the higher executive salaries were the result of adjustments to bring them in line with the market. The remuneration committee reviews the executive salaries on an annual basis and we discovered that some executive salaries were below competitive market levels, she said.

Sasol Executive Pay and Safety Measures

This had led the board to award a market adjustment of 30% to executive salaries. The group was also committed to ensuring that employees returned home safely, particularly given that there were two fatalities in 2026. Baloyi said safety remained a core value of the company and that it had stepped up efforts to strengthen its safety environment. He said its leading indicators showed that these actions were improving safety, performance and accountability.

While the group may not have paid dividends, its share price has rallied on the weaker rand and rising oil prices. It was one of the best-performing stocks in October, buoyed by higher oil prices. Sasol said it was on track to deliver on its 2030 climate change ambitions, pointing to its commitment to procure 2GW of renewable energy, up from the 600MW commitment it made in 2021.

That means so far R20bn to R30bn has been invested in areas where there was no investment, it was farms, Baloyi said. As part of its emission reduction roadmap, Sasol aims to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions 30% by 2030, using 2017 as the baseline. It has acquired renewable energy projects, including the Msenge Emoyeni wind power station in the Eastern Cape. Regarding the Khanyisa empowerment structure, Sasol said it was focused on unwinding the scheme.

Kahla said the group would not allow the establishment of a new scheme. The lock-in of certain persons would effectively be to allow for an extension or a new scheme. We have indicated that those two are not within our consideration, he said.