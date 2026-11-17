Sasol shareholders challenged the board over CEO Simon Baloyi's 65% pay increase to R42.87m in 2026 at Friday's AGM, citing missing dividends and two deaths, while the Remuneration Committee defended the rise.

Sasol shareholders used Friday's annual general meeting to press the board directly on executive pay and the format of the AGM, as CEO Simon Baloyi's remuneration rocketed 65% to R42.87m in 2026.

The pay rise came even as dividends have been off the table since 2024, a point frustrated investors repeatedly raised. The increase was driven by short-term incentives after Sasol delivered higher sales volumes, improved cash generation and a significant reduction in debt to $3.3bn. The group has focused on cutting debt, with $3bn set as the trigger before any dividend would be considered again. That has not eased frustration among shareholders still waiting for a payout.

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South Africa CEO Pay Gap Concerns

CEO pay remains a flashpoint in South Africa, where inequality is a matter of real concern. Recent headlines have been dominated by figures such as Absa's Kenny Fihla at R148m for 2025 and Shoprite's Pieter Engelbrecht at R118m for 2026. Even with Sasol's solid financial performance in 2026, the issue shows no sign of fading.

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Shareholders asked whether the executive pay rise could be justified in a year that saw the tragic loss of two lives and continuing concerns about Sasol's progress on its climate commitments. The Remuneration Committee, chaired by Martina Flöel CBE, stood by the increase, saying Sasol needed competitive packages to attract and retain talent. The optics, however, remain in the eye of the beholder.

A 2024 report revealed that in some cases a CEO can earn nearly 600 times more than their lowest paid employee, meaning the average employee would need two full years to match a single day of the CEO's earnings. That gap has prompted government intervention through new legislation requiring shareholder approval of remuneration policies every three years.

Sasol Shareholders Vote On Pay And Format

Notably, the bulk of Sasol shareholders voted in favour of the existing remuneration policy, signalling either satisfaction with management or a kind of resignation to the status quo. There remains, though, a strong call for a return to in-person AGMs, which shareholders say would facilitate real participation. Sasol chair Muriel Dube maintains that virtual AGMs are essential for the safety of all and enable full participation by shareholders around the world.

The virtual format was introduced after environmental activists disrupted the 2023 AGM. That argument was put to the test this week when Friday's session was hit by a host of technical problems. In a country where the gap between the executive suite and the shop floor is still enormous, Sasol's board is in a very difficult position. It has to reward performance and remain competitive, while answering to shareholders who want dividends restored and pay rises explained.

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The AGM also raised questions about governance and accountability, with investors noting that virtual meetings since 2023 have limited engagement. Technical problems during Friday's session reinforced those concerns, leaving the board to defend both its pay decisions and its meeting format. Baloyi's package, driven largely by short-term incentives, reflects a turnaround that has strengthened Sasol's balance sheet.

Sasol Dividend Trigger And Shareholder Anger

Yet the contrast between improved cash generation and the absence of dividends since 2024 continues to define the debate over whether the rewards are justified. With the $3bn debt trigger still shaping dividend policy, shareholders left the meeting with no clear timeline for a payout. The board, meanwhile, must balance competitive pay against the anger of investors who see a widening gap between executives and workers.

The broader context is a national conversation about inequality, where CEO earnings can dwarf the pay of the lowest paid employees by hundreds of times. Sasol's AGM has become a focal point for that debate, and the board remains under pressure to explain its choices. For now, the Remuneration Committee's defence stands, but the call for in-person meetings and for a dividend is unlikely to quiet down.

Sasol's directors face a difficult path as they try to reward performance, retain talent and rebuild shareholder trust.