Sasol rolls out Turbodiesel ULS 10ppm fuel to the Western Cape, offering modern diesel drivers enhanced engine protection and cleaner emissions performance at participating stations.

Sasol has officially expanded the availability of its premium Sasol Turbodiesel ULS 10ppm fuel to motorists in the Western Cape, marking a significant shift in regional fuel offerings. This strategic rollout extends Sasol's inland presence and follows a previous introduction of the product at selected sites in KwaZulu-Natal during 2024. The expansion ensures that a broader coastal market now has access to this high-grade diesel variant, which is specifically engineered to meet the stringent demands of contemporary automotive technology. By bringing this product to the Western Cape, Sasol aims to provide consumers with a fuel option that supports advanced vehicle performance while adhering to global environmental standards.

Technical Specifications and Engine Benefits

The core innovation of Sasol Turbodiesel ULS 10ppm lies in its exceptionally low sulphur content, which is capped at a maximum of 10 parts per million (ppm). This ultra-low level of sulphur is critical for the optimal functioning of modern diesel engines, particularly those equipped with sophisticated exhaust after-treatment systems. Vehicles utilizing diesel particulate filters and catalytic converters rely on this low sulphur profile to maintain their intended emissions-control performance and reduce the output of harmful pollutants. Without such fuel specifications, these advanced systems may fail to operate efficiently, leading to increased emissions and potential mechanical issues for the driver.

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Beyond its sulphur restrictions, the fuel formulation includes an advanced additive package designed to actively clean and protect internal engine components. This detergent property is essential for preventing and managing carbon deposits within diesel injectors, which are responsible for delivering fuel efficiently into the combustion chamber. By keeping these injectors clean, the fuel helps maintain consistent engine performance and supports efficient operation over the long term. This maintenance aspect is particularly valuable for vehicle owners who wish to avoid the costs associated with injector cleaning or replacement due to deposit buildup.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Corporate Strategy

Pertunia Sibanyoni, Vice President for Mobility and Marketing at Sasol Energy, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing customer offerings in response to evolving vehicle technology requirements. She stated that expanding Sasol Turbodiesel ULS 10ppm into the Western Cape provides more customers with a high-quality fuel option designed to support cleaner engine performance. According to Sibanyoni, this expansion allows drivers to get the most from their diesel vehicles, whether they are using modern or older models, as the fuel is formulated for broad compatibility. Her comments reflect Sasol's broader corporate strategy to align its product portfolio with the technological advancements seen in the automotive industry.

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The decision to introduce this fuel in the Western Cape builds upon Sasol's existing inland offerings and its initial launch in KwaZulu-Natal the previous year. This phased approach allows the company to refine its distribution logistics and marketing strategies before a wider rollout. Sasol Energy positions this product as a premium solution for drivers who prioritize engine health and environmental responsibility. By focusing on the technical benefits of the fuel, such as reduced foaming and improved lubricity, Sasol targets a segment of the market that is willing to pay for enhanced vehicle protection and operational efficiency.

Consumer Impact and Implementation Details

For the average consumer in the Western Cape, this expansion translates to greater convenience and access to a fuel that offers superior engine protection. Customers can identify Sasol Turbodiesel ULS 10ppm through dedicated pump and grade decals, which are supported by comprehensive forecourt branding at participating sites. This visual identification system ensures that drivers can easily locate the correct fuel grade without confusion. The product will replace the standard 50ppm diesel at these specific locations, effectively upgrading the fuel options available at these stations. This replacement strategy signals a move towards higher quality standards across Sasol's retail network.

In addition to the technical benefits, Sasol has maintained its loyalty incentives for customers who switch to or continue using this premium fuel. Drivers will continue to earn 30 Sasol Rewards points per litre purchased, ensuring that the financial aspect of using high-grade diesel remains attractive. The fuel also offers excellent lubricity, which helps protect important fuel-system components against wear, alongside corrosion protection. These features contribute to a more convenient filling experience by reducing foaming, which can slow down the pumping process. This combination of technical superiority and loyalty rewards is designed to encourage widespread adoption of the new fuel grade among Western Cape motorists.