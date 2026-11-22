Cyan Boujee allegedly grabbed Naqueeda by her wig and pulled her to the ground at the OpenServe South African Social Media Awards. Naqueeda says police and her lawyer will handle the matter, while Sasmas condemns the behaviour.

Cyan Boujee allegedly attacked podcaster Naqueeda at the OpenServe South African Social Media Awards on Saturday evening at the Mosaiek Theatre in Fairlands, Johannesburg. Videos circulating online appear to show Cyan Boujee grabbing Naqueeda by her wig and pulling her to the ground during a heated exchange outside the auditorium.

Cyan Boujee then walks away from the scene. Naqueeda has confirmed that legal steps will follow. After the incident, Naqueeda took to social media to say she would not engage in a public back-and-forth. In a statement, she said she was choosing peace, strength and dignity and would allow the relevant authorities to deal with the matter.

Also read 'We do not condone any act of physical or verbal abuse': SASMA addresses Naqueeda and Cyan incident

Sasmas Condemns Cyan Boujee Behaviour

She also wrote on Instagram stories that she had just been assaulted by Cyan Boujee and that her lawyer and police would deal with her. Sasmas founder Unathi Mkiva told TshisaLIVE that the awards do not condone Cyan Boujee's behaviour and that a statement would be released. He said it was a serious matter and that nominees must be respected. He added that he was called to make sure she left the venue.

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She stormed out and started attacking other people, so the organisers had to deal with that. The controversy followed Naqueeda's win in the Beauty Influencer of the Year category. A viral Facebook video shared by Palesa Rodgers captured Cyan Boujee's visibly angry reaction to the announcement. Tensions reportedly began inside the venue after another influencer, Peanut, whose real name is Lulutho Sinxoto, was not announced as the winner in his category.

Cyan Boujee, who reportedly shares a close, sibling-like relationship with Peanut, is said to have left the auditorium with her entourage before the confrontation with Naqueeda unfolded outside. In footage shared by CelebsofMzansi, Cyan Boujee can be heard expressing her anger, saying: I am not even playing, I am mad. She also questioned Naqueeda's win, suggesting that the influencer had paid for the award.

Cyan Boujee Defends Physical Attack

Footage from inside the auditorium captured Naqueeda delivering her acceptance speech and thanking her supporters, while jeering could be heard in the background. In a separate livestream as she left the venue and continued in her car, Cyan Boujee made further remarks about the confrontation. She said she wished she had hit Naqueeda more and claimed she had to beat somebody up because she was so angry at the Sasmas.

She also pushed back against assumptions that the altercation was because of Peanut's loss, saying people would switch it up and claim she beat Naqueeda up because Peanut did not win. She made derogatory comments about Naqueeda's appearance and said Naqueeda knows why they were fighting. Approached by TshisaLIVE in the cool room while waiting for organisers to assist her, Naqueeda declined to comment, saying she did not feel like it.

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The incident has divided social media users, with some calling for legal consequences while others have weighed in on the disagreement surrounding the awards. Neither the circulating footage nor the online reactions establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Naqueeda has indicated that the appropriate legal channels will now take their course. Speaking about this year's awards, Mkiva said the title sponsor changed the event to OpenServe Sasmas, which forced organisers to do things differently because brands have high expectations.

Awards Night Descends Into Controversy

He said they had to change some things and bring some gam to what they usually do, and that it was totally different, even the people they invited. The night was meant to celebrate South Africa's digital generation and social media stars, but it descended into controversy after the alleged physical confrontation involving the two influencers.